On Wednesday, 17th April, 2023, His Excellency Kingsford Amoako paid a courtesy call on Brig. Gen. Geraldine George (Rtd), acting Minister of National Defense and Brid. Gen. Davidson F. Forleh, Chief of Defence Staff of the Republic of Liberia. The purpose of the courtesy call was to congratulate the Honourable Acting Minister for National Defence and the Chief of Defence Staff on their appointment to their new roles by the new administration, and also to familiarize himself with their esteemed offices.

The Acting Minister and Deputy for Operations extolled Ghana’s support during and after the decade long civil crisis and hopes that our two countries would elevate their relations further and collaborate in various ways to ensure sustenance of peace and development in Liberia and the sub region at large. Brid. Gen. George (Rtd) also used the opportunity to indicate her Ministry’s readiness to collaborate with the Ministry of Defence of the Republic of Ghana. Brid. Gen. Forleh, on his part, commended the Ghana Armed Forces for their pivotal role during the crisis and their unflinching support in capacity building and training program offered to officers of the Armed Forces of Liberia.

Ambassador Amoako intimated that Ghana and Liberia share historical bonds of friendship with mutual interest. He recalled the immense support Ghana offered Liberia from the days of the civil crisis to the signing of the Accra Peace Accord in 2003. The Ambassador indicated Ghana’s readiness to cooperate with the Ministry of National Defense and extended his best wishes to the newly appointed officials.