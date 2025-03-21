H.E. Moses Vilakati, Commissioner for Agriculture, Rural Development, Blue Economy, and Sustainable Environment (ARBE) at the African Union Commission, extends his heartfelt congratulations to H.E. Amb. Josefa Leonel Correia Sacko on her recent appointment as the Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador of the Republic of Angola to the Republic of Italy.

“This distinguished appointment is a testament to her exceptional diplomatic expertise, visionary leadership, and unwavering dedication to advancing Africa’s interests on the global stage. Her pioneering contributions to sustainable development, gender empowerment, and the empowerment of smallholder farmers have significantly shaped Africa’s agri-food systems and circular economy”, he noted. Commissioner Vilakati, adding that his confidence that Amb. Sacko will excel in this new role, further strengthening the ties between Angola, Italy, and the broader African continent.

Commissioner Vilakati also extended profound respect and great appreciation to H.E. Mrs. Rhoda Peace Tumusiime, former Commissioner for Rural Economy and Agriculture at the African Union Commission, on receiving the Presidential Award for Outstanding Women in Uganda. “This prestigious recognition is a well-deserved tribute to her exceptional leadership and commitment to sustainable development. Mrs. Tumusiime’s transformative contributions to gender empowerment, poverty eradication, and agricultural advancement across Africa have left an exceptional mark. Her legacy continues to inspire future generations. This award by the Government of Uganda is a fitting celebration of her impact”, he commended.

Commissioner Vilakati wished both distinguished leaders continued success in their respective roles and looks forward to their ongoing contributions to the advancement of the Continent.