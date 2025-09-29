H.E. Dr. Rania Al-Mashat, Minister of Planning, Economic Development, and International Cooperation, participated in the Board of Directors meeting of the UN Generation Unlimited initiative, held alongside the 80th session of the UN General Assembly in New York.

In her remarks, Dr. Al-Mashat stressed that Egypt places youth at the center of its development strategy, recognizing that investment in human capital is the foundation for economic resilience and sustainable growth.

The Minister highlighted that 2025 marks 80 years since the establishment of the Egypt–UN partnership, a historic milestone that reflects a development model built on investing in people as the main driver of progress. Over these decades, Egypt and the UN, with the support of bilateral partners, have carried out numerous development projects across different sectors.

Al-Mashat reviewed the progress made under the “Shabab Balad” initiative, Egypt’s version of Generation Unlimited, launched in 2022. She noted that the initiative has become a national model and is now embedded within development strategies and the national narrative for economic growth.

The Minister added that the initiative has already had a tangible impact, including the establishment of the Shabab Balad Academy headquarters and significant contributions from the private sector. This, she said, demonstrates the power of multi-stakeholder partnerships in advancing education, employment, and entrepreneurship pathways for youth.

She further explained that the “Shabab Balad” platform has become a hub for multi-stakeholder cooperation, bringing together the private sector, civil society, and young people themselves as decision-makers—enhancing inclusivity and sustainability in outcomes.

On future financing, Dr. Al-Mashat pointed out that the global financing gap to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals exceeds $4 trillion annually. This, she stressed, requires innovative solutions that go beyond traditional development financing. Egypt, she explained, has adopted the National Integrated Financing Strategy and advanced innovative tools such as blended finance and debt swaps as scalable mechanisms to bridge financing gaps.

She also emphasized the importance of investing in digital skills and artificial intelligence, and in expanding green jobs and entrepreneurship opportunities for youth—especially young women—to ensure their leading role in development efforts.

Dr. Al-Mashat concluded by reaffirming Egypt’s strong commitment to multilateralism, and to continuing its partnership with the United Nations and Generation Unlimited to provide real pathways for youth from education to employment, thereby securing a more sustainable future for coming generations.

It is worth noting that the Generation Unlimited initiative was launched by the UN Secretary-General during the UN General Assembly in 2018. It is a pioneering global partnership that brings together the public and private sectors with youth, aiming to empower 1.8 billion young people worldwide by connecting them to opportunities in education, entrepreneurship, employment, and civic engagement.