H.E. Ambassador Hirut Zemene welcomed Chevening Ethiopia Leadership Fellowship Class of 2023 from various Ethiopian institutions including, National Election Board of Ethiopia, Ministry of Health, Bahir Dar University, St.Paul’s Hospital Millennium Medical Collage,Yekatit 12 Hospital Medical Collage, Eka Kotebe General Hospital, Ethiopian Women with Disabilities National Association and Eco-Justice Ethiopia, a local NGO on the 14th of July 2023 in the Embassy premises.

On the Occasion, the Ambassador shared her experiences in leadership in the field of diplomacy and briefed the young leaders about the Embassy’s various endeavours in Benelux countries and European institutions. She also encouraged them to be builders of Ethiopia, a country where innovation and youth leadership in all sectors are needed to promote the interest of the country in numerous areas.

The Chevening Brussels office has arranged the experience sharing opportunity for the trainees to get a first hand understanding on how the Embassy of Ethiopia engages in its diplomatic work with EU institutions , the ACP and with in its bilateral remits in Belelux countries. The tour was part of their engagement in the UK, France and Belgium.

The Embassy receives Ethiopian trainees of the chevening scholarship annually and furnishes experience sharing briefing.