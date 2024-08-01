Former high-ranking officials sentenced to long prison terms for crimes against humanity. The trial of the 28 September 2009 massacre has just ended with a historic verdict welcomed by the International Federation for Human Rights (FIDH), its member organisation in Guinea, the Organisation guinéenne de défense des droits de l’Homme et du citoyen (OGDH), and their partner the Association des victimes, parents et amis du 28 septembre 2009 (AVIPA) - the civil parties in the trial; The charges against former Guinean president Moussa Dadis Camara and six high-ranking officers were reclassified as crimes against humanity and they were sentenced to heavy prison terms, ranging from 10 years to life imprisonment; The victims are obtaining compensation, medical support and care; This verdict demonstrates that a positive complementarity between the International Criminal Court and a national jurisdiction is possible when the political will of a State provides the necessary resources to national justice.

This is the end of a historic trial, whose verdict was read out for almost four hours this afternoon and that will be a landmark for international criminal justice and the fight against impunity. The International Federation for Human Rights (FIDH), its member organisation in Guinea, the Organisation guinéenne de défense des droits de l’Homme et du citoyen (OGDH), and their partner, the Association des victimes, parents et amis du 28 septembre 2009 (AVIPA) welcome this emblematic verdict. The three NGOs were civil parties in the trial and accompanied more than 730 victims in their quest for justice.

"This verdict is a victory for all the men and women who have been fighting for 15 years to see justice done", said Drissa Traore, lawyer and Secretary General of FIDH. "We can be satisfied with the decision, which we consider to be in accordance with the law, despite the ongoing pain of the victims. We salute their courage and determination during the long months of hearings. We hope that this verdict will help to alleviate the suffering and mourning in Guinea."

On 28 September 2009 and in the days that followed, members of the Guinean defence and security forces, including members of the presidential guard, orchestrated a massacre in and around Conakry’s stadium. Among the peaceful demonstrators massed in the stadium, at least 156 people were killed and dozens are missing. More than a hundred women were victims of rape or other forms of sexual violence, including genital mutilation and sexual slavery.

Twelve defendants, including Moussa Dadis Camara, the former Guinean president at the time of the events, were charged with murder, assassination, rape, intentional assault and battery, torture, kidnapping and sexual violence. In the case of Moussa Dadis Camara and six high-ranking officers, the court reclassified the charges as crimes against humanity. They were sentenced to heavy prison terms ranging from 10 years to life imprisonment.

"This verdict is a victory for all human rights defenders, and those who demand justice. This court decision is a reminder to all leaders and military and police forces around the world that the time for justice is long, but that the fight against impunity will be conducted at all levels, in national, regional, local and international courts", said Martin Pradel, victims’ lawyer and member of the FIDH Judicial Action Group.

A trial under pressure

There were numerous incidents throughout the trial, which began in 2022, including spectacular escapes by some of the accused, break-ins at civil party organisations, and pressure and threats against civil society and the court. The absence of Claude Pivi, the former Minister in charge of Presidential Security, who has been on the run since 4 November 2023, terrified many of the victims, who preferred not to go to the courthouse and watch the trial live on television.

However, FIDH, OGDH, and AVIPA believe that Guinean justice has managed to function in this difficult context and welcome the holding of this unprecedented trial – 22 months of hearings – during which the victims’ voices were heard. This lengthy legal process has helped to uncover the truth and mobilise international public opinion in favour of justice for serious human rights violations.

"This trial will mark a decisive turning point in the history of Guinea: it will break the cycle of impunity for the serious human rights violations that have been committed regularly since 1958 by the defence and security forces and senior politicians", said DS Bah, vice-president of OGDH and coordinating lawyer for the civil parties’ lawyers’ collective. "Despite the pressure, the Guinean judiciary has brought this trial to a successful conclusion. It is an example that should inspire people beyond the country’s borders and encourage victims to never give up, wherever they are in the world."

"Today marks the culmination of a 15-year battle. This date will always be engraved in our memories. Personally, i lost my son that day. I shared the sadness of all the victims and we encountered many difficulties", recalls Asmaou Diallo, President of AVIPA. "Our fight will not stop here. We will continue so that every victim gets compensation and this never happens again in Guinea."