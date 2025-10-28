Guinea-Conakry, long known as one of the world’s leading bauxite exporters with nearly 100 million tons shipped in the first half of 2025, is now positioning itself as an emerging player in West Africa’s oil and gas sector. Geologically, the country lies within the MSGBC basin (Mauritania, Senegal, Gambia, Guinea-Bissau and Guinea-Conakry), a frontier region attracting growing attention for its hydrocarbon potential.

Neighboring Senegal and Mauritania have already achieved significant milestones: Senegal produced its first oil in June 2024 from Woodside’s Sangomar field, while both countries began gas production in late 2024 from bp and Kosmos Energy’s Greater Tortue Ahmeyim field. As the region establishes itself as a strategic energy frontier, Guinea-Conakry is advancing its regulatory framework, seismic studies and investor outreach to capitalize on this momentum.

Geological Potential for Hydrocarbon Reserves

Guinea-Conakry shares a geological history with Guyana and Suriname, situated along the Atlantic Equatorial margin. Its Cretaceous formations, marine source rocks, structural traps and sedimentary basins mirror those that enabled Guyana and Suriname to become prolific oil-producing regions, with more than 10 billion barrels discovered to date. Furthermore, the country has amassed a portfolio of 2D and 3D seismic data covering 17,000 km², alongside historical borehole data – resources comparable to those that underpinned early exploration in Guyana and Suriname.

SONAP’s Role in the Emerging Sector

Guinea-Conakry’s national oil company, SONAP (Société Nationale des Pétroles de Guinée), established in 2021, is central to the country’s oil and gas ambitions. Under the leadership of Director General Dr. Lanciné Condé, SONAP has strengthened its technical capabilities with advanced field equipment, including topographic, gas detection and mapping tools, enabling more effective assessment of onshore and offshore acreage.

SONAP has also established its first national seismic data visualization center, in collaboration with SLB and TGS. The center holds approximately 15,000 km² of 3D seismic data and 45,000 km² of 2D data, providing investors with a valuable foundation for exploration.

Early exploration results are encouraging. Wells such as GU-2B-1 and Sabu-1 have confirmed a working petroleum system in the Upper Cretaceous formations, with evidence of mature source rocks, quality reservoirs and hydrocarbon shows. While previous deepwater drilling at Fatala-1 did not yield commercial production, geological analogies with proven Atlantic Equatorial Margin basins and promising structures continue to attract investor interest.

Enhancing Investment Appeal

SONAP has undertaken reforms aimed at positioning Guinea-Conakry as a competitive oil and gas destination. A national petroleum cadastre has been established, and 22 blocks have been identified for a potential bidding round. In April 2025, SONAP launched two tenders: one for the development of a storage and product management platform, and another to achieve the ISO 9001 and ISO 45001 certifications in quality and safety. These initiatives signal a commitment to transparency, operational efficiency and investor-friendly governance.

For investors, Guinea-Conakry now offers reduced exploration risk, with high-quality seismic and geological data lowering upfront costs and uncertainty. Early participants in the licensing round can secure favorable terms ahead of increased competition.

Looking ahead, these developments will be highlighted at the MSGBC Oil, Gas&Power 2025 Conference and Exhibition, taking place in Dakar on December 9–10. The event will provide a platform for international investors to engage directly with SONAP, explore available blocks and gain first-hand insights into Guinea-Conakry’s emerging hydrocarbon potential.

