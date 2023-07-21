High Commission of the United Republic of Tanzania Abuja, Nigeria


On 21 July 2023, H. E. Dr. Benson Alfred Bana, High Commissioner, and Brig. Gen. JK Kadawi, Defence Attaché, attended the Graduation Ceremony of the participants of Course 45 at Armed Forces Command and Staff College, Jaji-Kaduna Nigeria.

The graduating officers, included two senior officers from Tanzania Peoples Defence Forces (JWTZ). The colorful event was graced by H. E. Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and Commander in Chief of the Armed Forces.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of High Commission of the United Republic of Tanzania Abuja, Nigeria.