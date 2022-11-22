The Minister in the Prime Minister’s Office, Mr. Limpho Tau welcomed Basotho who were trapped in Newcastle, South Africa, at a reception held in Maseru on Monday night.

Over 400 Basotho were transported to Lesotho by the Government of Lesotho following an incident of being chased by the authorities there, in concern about their legality in South Africa.

Mr. Tau expressed Government concern over this traumatizing incident, saying they are working hard to solve the matter with their counterparts in South Africa.

He further noted their deep concern over the treatment of Basotho’s cases while in South Africa, saying the two countries have signed bilateral relations that include; free movement as one of the priorities.

He stressed that the Government is looking into the matter and shortly all will come to light once the talks are being set and agreed upon.

The Minister pointed out that one of Lesotho’s key points of action for the plight of Basotho is to ensure their freedom while in South Africa and elsewhere, by ensuring that they all have proper expected documents.

On the same occasion, the Disaster Management Authority (DMA) acting Chief Executive, Mrs. Caroline Mahosi said they are preparing to go back to Newcastle for the other Basotho who could not make it in the first trip. She promised that all those who have been taken safely into the country will be delivered to their respective homes from Tuesday morning.