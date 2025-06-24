Government through the Ministry of Foreign Affairs has facilitated the safe evacuation of forty one Ugandan students from Tehran, with a brief transit through Istanbul, Turkiye, following the outbreak of hostilities between Israel and Iran.

The group was led by Uganda's Defence Attaché Ankara, Maj Gen Bob Ogiki and the evacuees included 41 Ugandan citizens persuing bachelor's and masters degree courses from different universities in Iran as well as sstaff from the Uganda Embassy in Tehran.

The students who arrived aboard Emirates Airlines, Monday afternoon, were received by Prime Minister Robina Nabbanja at the Entebbe International Airport and ushered into the press lounge.

Prime Minister Nabbanja elaborated upon the different efforts that Government had made in reaching out to the countries neighboring those in the conflict like Azerbaijan, Turkiye and Jordan requesting sage passage for the stranded Ugandans and issuing gratis visas on arrival.

"the NRM government remains committed to evacuating Ugandans who are still stranded in those countries", she stated

Joseph Barigye, First Secretary at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said the Ministry of Foreign Affairs had worked with different embassies, and countries as well as the Uganda People's Defence Forces and other partners to facilitate evacuation of Ugandan citizens, Iran students from Tehran.

Gen. Felix Kulaigye appreciated the prime minister for caring for Ugandans in such emergencies.

Some of the students expressed concern about the disruption of their course, some of which were offered on scholarship. Hon. Nabbanja pledged to work with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and that of Education and Sports to ensure they successfully complete their studies.