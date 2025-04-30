The Government of Seychelles has officially launched a pilot programme introducing staggered working hours across the public service, effective the 1st May 2025. Approved by the Cabinet of Ministers on 5th March 2025, this initiative forms part of wider efforts to modernise workplace practices, ease traffic congestion, better accommodate school and childcare schedules, and strengthen the delivery of public services.

Under the pilot scheme, public sector employees may adopt one of three start times: 7:00 a.m., 8:00 a.m., or 9:00 a.m. Core office hours from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. remain compulsory to ensure consistency in operations and uninterrupted service to the public. Employees are still required to work a total of seven hours per day, excluding the lunch break.

This reform marks a timely and practical shift towards a more modern and adaptable public service. Staggered working hours are expected to reduce daily pressures on families, improve work-life balance, and boost overall productivity—while upholding a strong commitment to service excellence and accountability.

The pilot will run for an initial three-month period. Government Agencies are required to monitor implementation and report on uptake, staff performance, and impacts on service delivery. The Public Service Bureau will coordinate the collection of data and submit a consolidated report to Cabinet.