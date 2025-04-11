India and Sao Tome and Principe enjoy close and friendly relations and are diversifying their bilateral cooperation. The gift of school buses to the friendly people of Sao Tome and Principe is part of India's development assistance to the Global South.

India’s gift is in response to the request received from the Government of Sao Tome and Principe, seeking India’s assistance in making school education more accessible. This assistance will reinforce the school transport fleet of Sao Tome and Principe, and provide safer commute for students and reduce education costs for families and facilitate their access to school education. Earlier, in January 2025, the Government of India sent a consignment of medical supplies, comprising essential and life-saving medicines to buttress the healthcare sector of Sao Tome and Principe.

Government of India has gifted a fleet of 6 school buses to the Government of Democratic Republic of Sao Tome and Principe. In a ceremony held in Sao Tome on April 10, 2025, these buses were handed over to H.E. Ms. Isabel Maria Correia Viegas de Abreu, Minister of Education, Culture, Science and Higher Education of Democratic Republic of Sao Tome and Principe by Shri Deepak Miglani, Ambassador of India to the Democratic Republic of Sao Tome and Principe.

Disclaimer: The contents of this press release was provided from an external third party provider. This website is not responsible for, and does not control, such external content. This content is provided on an “as is” and “as available” basis and has not been edited in any way. Neither this website nor our affiliates guarantee the accuracy of or endorse the views or opinions expressed in this press release.

The press release is provided for informational purposes only. The content does not provide tax, legal or investment advice or opinion regarding the suitability, value or profitability of any particular security, portfolio or investment strategy. Neither this website nor our affiliates shall be liable for any errors or inaccuracies in the content, or for any actions taken by you in reliance thereon. You expressly agree that your use of the information within this article is at your sole risk.

To the fullest extent permitted by applicable law, this website, its parent company, its subsidiaries, its affiliates and the respective shareholders, directors, officers, employees, agents, advertisers, content providers and licensors will not be liable (jointly or severally) to you for any direct, indirect, consequential, special, incidental, punitive or exemplary damages, including without limitation, lost profits, lost savings and lost revenues, whether in negligence, tort, contract or any other theory of liability, even if the parties have been advised of the possibility or could have foreseen any such damages.