The Government of Liberia, through the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, is pleased to announce the official dedication of newly decentralized Passport Application Centers in Bong and Grand Gedeh Counties. The dedication ceremonies are scheduled to take place early next week as part of the national calendar of events in celebration of Liberia’s 178th Independence Anniversary.

This landmark achievement is made possible under the visionary leadership and instrumentality of the Minister of Foreign Affairs, H.E. Sara Beysolow Nyanti, whose commitment to enhancing public service delivery and expanding government reach remains unwavering. The decentralization initiative is a major step toward making passport services more accessible to citizens across the country, especially in remote regions.

Previously, passport services were centralized in Monrovia, presenting logistical and financial burdens for applicants from the leeward counties. With the establishment of centers in Bong and Grand Gedeh, residents will now be able to process their passport applications closer to home, saving time and cost while increasing efficiency in service delivery.

“These centers are not just buildings they are symbols of inclusion, equity, and the government’s promise to bring services to the people,” said Foreign Minister Nyanti. “This is a proud moment for our Ministry and a significant milestone in our decentralization agenda.”

The dedication ceremonies are expected to draw local government officials, traditional leaders, and members of the public. The Ministry also assures citizens of the centers’ full operational readiness, equipped with the necessary technology and trained personnel to deliver world-class passport services.

As Liberia marks another year of sovereignty and nationhood, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs reaffirms its commitment to citizen-centered governance and service decentralization.