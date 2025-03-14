The Ministry of Health, in partnership with the U.S. Government and Mission for Essential Drugs and Supplies (MEDS), has flagged off a consignment of critical health commodities to counties and health facilities across the country.

This follows the reinstatement of U.S. funding, which had been paused, causing supply gaps in life-saving medications such as Nevirapine syrup, Artesunate for malaria, GeneXpert cartridges for TB diagnosis, and EID/VL testing kits.

Speaking at the event, principal Secretary State Department for Public Health and Professional Standards Mary Muthoni emphasized the need for transparent and equitable distribution of the commodities, urging counties and faith-based facilities to avoid stockpiling to ensure all Kenyans, especially vulnerable populations, receive the care they need.

While welcoming the funding reinstatement, the PS highlighted the urgency of strengthening domestic resource mobilization to reduce reliance on external funding and build a resilient health system.

She reaffirmed government commitment to ensuring uninterrupted access to essential health services, working with partners like MEDS and county governments to safeguard the health of all Kenyans.