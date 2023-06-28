MultiChoice Kenya (www.MultiChoice.com), the home of great pay TV entertainment, is thrilled to announce its remarkable achievement at the 6th Annual Kuza Broadcasting Awards 2023. GOtv Kenya and DStv Kenya have been honored with two prestigious awards: the Gold Category for Favorite Pay TV Service and the Bronze Category for Favorite FTA (Free-to-Air) TV, respectively at an awards ceremony held at Movenpick Hotel and Residences, Westlands, Nairobi.

The aim of the Kuza Broadcasting Awards is to recognize broadcasters who stand in line with the Regulatory Requirement Board of Kenya, showcasing excellence and innovation in the broadcasting industry, and MultiChoice Kenya is proud to be acknowledged as a standout performer in both categories.

The People's Choice Awards which are derived from customer SMS survey are a reflection of the public's view of DStv and GOtv and highlight the trust and loyalty that customers have placed in our business which further cements our unwavering responsibility and commitment to delivery world-class entertainment across all genres.

"We are delighted to receive these prestigious awards at the 6th Annual Kuza Broadcasting Awards," said Nzola Miranda, Managing Director, at MultiChoice Kenya. "Receiving these recognitions are a reflection of the continued confidence and support of our valued customers, and we are more than incredibly honored for their ongoing loyalty.”

“The awards show the hard work, dedication, and passion of our entire team and are a testament to the sustained efforts that our staff invests in delivering exceptional viewing experiences to our customers and remain a motivation to keep pushing boundaries and setting new standards in the industry," Nzola concluded.

MultiChoice Kenya expresses sincere gratitude to the esteemed panel of judges and extends heartfelt appreciation to its loyal customers for their unwavering support.

The company remains committed to enhancing its services and exceeding customer expectations. By leveraging cutting-edge technology, partnering with leading content providers, supporting local content and investing in customer-centric initiatives, with the sole aim to maintain its position as a leader in the television industry.

This year’s awards were held under the theme: “Shaping the Future of Broadcasting, Towards the Creative Economy.”

For media inquiries, interviews, or further information, please contact:

Rinaldi Jamugisa

Ag. Head of Corporate Affairs, Kenya

+256312245206

Rinaldi.Jamugisa@ug.multichoice.mom

About MultiChoice Kenya:

MultiChoice Kenya (MCK) is a joint venture between MultiChoice Africa and the Kenyan Broadcasting Corporation (KBC), a partnership that was cemented in 1995.

Kenyan audiences have a choice of five DStv packages with a total of more than 150 channels, as well as five GOtv digital terrestrial (DTT) packages. Broadcasting 24/7, the Maisha Magic Plus (DStv Channel 163) and Maisha Magic East channels (GOtv channel 4) are packed with compelling home-grown content, much of it commissioned by M-Net in Kiswahili.

Operating from a new headquarters in Nairobi and ten offices across the country, the business has over 300 permanent employees and a direct and indirect impact on the Kenyan economy of more than US$573 million for the period 1 April 2015 - 31 March 2019.