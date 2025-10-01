Following a massively successful inaugural event, Good Hope FM’s ‘Warrior Woman Awards’ will be joining forces with the phenomenal WomenIN Festival 2025, delivering the biggest celebration of women that the Mother City has ever seen and rocking Cape Town on 13 to 14 November at Newlands Cricket Ground.

The ‘Warrior Woman Awards’, championed by Good Hope FM’s ‘The Morning Show’ with Leigh-Anne Williams, Sandra Rosenberg and Delucia Daniels, is a prestigious annual event that recognises and celebrates South African women from all walks of life - women who have achieved greatness through making a positive impact and inspiring everyone around them. The awards feature nominees across 10 power punch categories: Excellence in Leadership, Media&Communications, Social Impact Champion, Education&Research, Arts&Entertainment, Pioneer in STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Mathematics), Business&Entrepreneurship, Healthcare&Wellness, Unsung Shero and Young Achiever.

This year, the Good Hope FM ‘Warrior Woman Awards’ will be taking place at the culmination of the WomenIN Festival 2025, which is set to make a bold statement with a “LIMITLESS. No Labels. No Limits. No Apologies” theme.

Here, women who stand out, show up, and shake the world, will come together in their hundreds for an unforgettable two-day experience, featuring over 60 powerhouse speakers and impactful female voices from 17+ different industries. The festival promises to be a transformative celebration of leadership, wellness, collaboration, and personal empowerment - highlighting stories of women who defy conventions, break barriers and inspire collective impact.

Day 1: UNAPOLOGETICALLY HER - Owning Your Brilliance. Breaking the Mold. Casting the spotlight on women unapologetically embracing their power and redefining leadership on their own terms and featuring trailblazing women such as:

Honourable Bridgette Motsepe-Radebe in an intimate fireside chat

in an intimate fireside chat President Zingiswa Losi on Power Without Permission: Redefining Leadership, Labour, and Legacy

on Power Without Permission: Redefining Leadership, Labour, and Legacy Thando Hopa with Unapologetically Bold: Redefining Possibility and many more trailblazer’s

Sessions and masterclasses will cover various engaging topics:

Leading Without Permission – reshaping leadership across mining, mobility, energy, tech, and CX

– reshaping leadership across mining, mobility, energy, tech, and CX Money, Power, Freedom – financial literacy, negotiating your worth, and wealth-building

– financial literacy, negotiating your worth, and wealth-building The Wellness Revolution – addressing burnout, boundaries, mental health, and holistic self-care

– addressing burnout, boundaries, mental health, and holistic self-care She Builds – lessons from women entrepreneurs on funding, failing, and flourishing

– lessons from women entrepreneurs on funding, failing, and flourishing Unboxed – creatives breaking labels and embracing authentic expression

– creatives breaking labels and embracing authentic expression Designing a Limitless Life – vision mapping and values-driven goal setting

Day 2: UNSTOPPABLE US - Collective Strength. Radical Collaboration.

Celebrating the power of women together, emphasizing mentorship, solidarity, and collaboration across sectors:

Sisterhood is a Strategy – mentorship, intergenerational collaboration, and community building

– mentorship, intergenerational collaboration, and community building Motherhood Meets Mission – balancing parenthood, career, and purpose

– balancing parenthood, career, and purpose Shaping the Future of Women’s Football – inclusive pathways and leadership

– inclusive pathways and leadership Women, AI&Empowerment – smashing ceilings in STEM and tech

– smashing ceilings in STEM and tech The Queen Syndrome – fostering solidarity, overcoming rivalry

– fostering solidarity, overcoming rivalry GBV Sessions&Self-Defence Class – in partnership with MOSAIC, Women For Change, and Fight Back SA

– in partnership with MOSAIC, Women For Change, and Fight Back SA The official Good Hope FM Warrior Woman Awards ceremony

The day will also feature practical masterclasses, wellness activations, sector-specific panels, and exciting empowering announcements to be unveiled live at the festival.

In the build-up to the 2025 WomenIN Festival and Warrior Woman Awards, Good Hope FM’s Leigh-Anne Williams, who has championed telling the stories of remarkable women across various platforms for many years, will be showcasing the amazing 2024 Warrior Woman winners and what they are currently up to, as well as interviewing other passionate, standout women who are making a powerful impression and leaving a lasting legacy.

Good Hope FM and 5FM Business Manager, Masi Mdingane, says, “With Good Hope FM’s Warrior Woman Awards not in its 2nd year and firmly established as a platform for impactful women from all walks of life to not only receive the recognition they deserve, but also step into their full potential, it is an amazing honour and privilege for us to join forces with WomenIN. With this move, Warrior Woman remains true to its core – not only being a glitzy awards and celebration evening for Cape Town’s most impactful women, but networking, enabling and empowering the next wave of fabulous and formidable femme fortitude to change not only the Mother City, but our whole nation and the globe for the better.”

Nazlee Fredericks Maharaj, Portfolio Director for WomenIN, and a winner of the 2024 Warrior Woman Empowerment Advocate Award, says, "WomenIN Festival is not just an event, it’s a movement. It’s about dismantling labels, rejecting limits, and unapologetically stepping into our brilliance while holding space for others to do the same. This year’s program equips women with both practical skills and soft power tools, to thrive in their careers and live fully, well, and limitlessly."

For the Warrior Woman Awards, get all the need-to-know info on how to nominate your favourite leading ladies by staying tuned to Good Hope FM, following us on all social media, downloading the Good Hope FM App, or visiting www.GoodHopeFM.co.za. You can also get all of Good Hope FM and the SABC’s best content by heading on over to SABC PLUS (https://SABC-PLUS.com/).

To book your ticket and empowerment pass for WomenIN 2025, which includes full access to all keynotes, panels, fireside chats, masterclasses, wellness and self-defence sessions, networking opportunities with leaders across industries and the Good Hope FM Warrior Woman Awards, you can visit www.GoodHopeFM.co.za or www.WeAreWomenIN.com

About Good Hope FM:

Good Hope FM is Cape Town's Original, a radio station whose Contemporary Hit Radio, rhythmic format provides a music mix of R&B, Pop, Hip Hop and Dance. The Good Hope FM footprint covers the Cape including the city, surrounding towns and villages the Overberg and Plettenberg Bay, targeting young, global, routed and now generation listeners. The station has a target audience of SEM 5-9, 25-34 year-olds.

About WomenIN (WiN):

WomenIN (WiN) is a dynamic women’s empowerment portfolio within the VUKA Group, dedicated to inspiring, supporting, and uplifting women from all walks of life. WiN creates platforms for connection, collaboration, and capacity-building across sectors including mining, mobility, energy, gaming, green economy, customer experience, and more. Through in-person events, masterclasses, wellness activations, and networking initiatives, WiN fosters leadership, amplifies voices, and drives lasting impact. For more information, visit www.WeAreWomenIN.com

About Warrior Woman Categories:

1 Excellence In Leadership

A woman who, through her role as an executive or entrepreneur, has not only grown her organization significantly but has also created a culture of inclusivity, inspired innovation, demonstrated consistent ethical decision-making, and visibly contributed to community empowerment and development.

2. Unsung Shero

A dedicated woman in public service who quietly but powerfully impacts lives and communities without seeking recognition. Through roles in government, community service, public administration, emergency services, or nonprofit organizations, she tirelessly commits herself to serving others, often behind the scenes. Her consistent acts of courage, compassion, and dedication embody genuine public service, inspiring trust, improving lives, and strengthening communities through selfless leadership and unwavering integrity.

3. Young Achiever

A dynamic young woman, aged 18–30, who demonstrates exceptional talent, innovation, and determination in her chosen field. Through her drive, passion, and dedication, she has achieved remarkable milestones at an early age, inspiring peers and positively impacting her community. Her accomplishments reflect leadership potential, creativity, and resilience, positioning her as a promising role model for future generations.

4. Media&Communications

A woman who has demonstrated excellence, integrity, and innovation in the field of media and communications. Through her outstanding work in journalism, broadcasting, digital media, public relations, or content creation, she has effectively informed, influenced, and inspired diverse audiences. Her commitment to truth, impactful storytelling, and responsible communication reflects her leadership and positively shapes public discourse, setting a powerful example within her industry.

5. Healthcare&Wellness

A dedicated woman whose work significantly enhances health outcomes, promotes holistic well-being, or transforms healthcare practices within her community or industry. Through innovation, compassionate care, or advocacy, she consistently demonstrates excellence, integrity, and commitment to improving the quality of life for others. Her contributions actively promote physical, emotional, or mental wellness, making her an inspiring leader and role model within the healthcare and wellness sector.

6. Education&Research

A woman who has significantly contributed to advancing knowledge, innovation, and educational excellence through teaching, research, or academic leadership. Her work demonstrates exceptional dedication to empowering others through learning, mentorship, and groundbreaking research. She consistently inspires intellectual curiosity, fosters inclusive education, and contributes meaningfully to her field, positively influencing the next generation of scholars, educators, and leaders.

7. Social Impact Champion

A passionate woman whose extraordinary efforts have directly driven positive social change within communities or society at large. Through activism, advocacy, philanthropy, or innovative community projects, she tackles social challenges head-on, empowering marginalized voices and fostering sustainable solutions. Her unwavering commitment, leadership, and compassion inspire others to act, creating lasting and meaningful impact that transforms lives.

8. Arts&Entertainment

A woman who demonstrates exceptional talent, creativity, and dedication in the arts or entertainment industry. Through her work in music, film, visual arts, performance, literature, or cultural expression, she has significantly contributed to enriching, inspiring, and influencing audiences. Her innovative approach, artistic excellence, and commitment to authentic storytelling not only reflect her outstanding skill but also her powerful ability to shape culture, elevate voices, and inspire meaningful dialogue within society.

9. Pioneer In STEM

A woman whose expertise, creativity, and dedication in Science, Technology, Engineering, or Mathematics have led to exceptional breakthroughs, significant advancements, or impactful contributions within her field. Her innovative work demonstrates technical excellence, visionary problem-solving, and a commitment to driving progress that benefits society. As a role model and advocate for diversity and inclusion in STEM, she actively encourages and inspires the next generation of women scientists, engineers, mathematicians, and technologists.

10. Business&Entrepreneurship

A visionary woman whose entrepreneurial spirit, leadership, and innovation have significantly contributed to the growth and success of her organization or business venture. She demonstrates exceptional business acumen, creativity, and resilience, leading by example and inspiring others within her industry. Through ethical decision-making, strategic vision, and a commitment to inclusivity and empowerment, she not only achieves outstanding business success but also positively impacts her community and encourages future generations of women entrepreneurs.