Ministers and senior officials from G20 member states and invited countries gathered in Tshwane, South Africa, on 23 September 2025, for the G20 Research and Innovation Ministerial Meeting.

The meeting, held under the theme "Science, Technology and Innovation for Solidarity, Equality and Sustainability", reaffirmed the critical role of international cooperation in science, technology and innovation (STI) to address urgent global challenges. Delegates emphasised that no country could thrive in isolation, and committed to building inclusive, ethical and sustainable STI ecosystems.

The meeting endorsed a suite of initiatives referred to as the Tshwane Package, which includes –

G20 recommendations on science engagement to foster public trust, participation and literacy in science;

a G20 open innovation platform of platforms to facilitate voluntary knowledge sharing across borders;

an open innovation demonstrator project focused on disaster risk reduction and water security;

support for global biodiversity data cooperation, including the development of a catalogue of life;

the promotion of gender equality and the empowerment of women and girls in STI; and

a compendium of good practices and a thematic portal to advance diversity, equity, inclusion and accessibility in STI.

The Ministers also recognised the importance of public participation in STI and endorsed the G20 Recommendations on Science Engagement, which aim to –

promote open science through multilingual access, transparency and inclusive infrastructures;

invest in education and skills to build a scientifically literate society from early childhood onwards;

build trust and mutual understanding through community-based initiatives, indigenous knowledge-led projects and multilingual publishing; and

enhance global leadership by fostering international cooperation, celebrating science in society, and supporting vulnerable communities' participation in research.

These efforts are designed to empower citizens to shape, contribute to and benefit from scientific progress.

Under South Africa's G20 Presidency a series of high-level STI engagements were convened, including Science20 engagements on climate, food, water, energy and land systems; the G20 Chief Science Advisers' Roundtable on evidence-based policymaking; workshops on the bioeconomy, artificial intelligence for sustainable development, and Africa's human genetic diversity. A visit to the Square Kilometre Array Observatory site in the Northern Cape was also arranged to showcase this international research infrastructure.

The meeting expressed appreciation for the contributions of knowledge partners, including the Global Biodiversity Information Facility, the International Centre for Genetic Engineering and Biotechnology, the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development, and the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization.

Delegates commended South Africa's leadership and expressed anticipation of continued progress under the United States G20 Presidency in 2026.