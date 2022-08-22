Cellulant (www.Cellulant.io) Zambia has signed a partnership agreement with leading fashion retailer LC Waikiki, which will enable customers to make payments from all LC Waikiki stores across Zambia through the Tingg digital payment platform.

As the ways consumers can pay for goods continue to evolve, LC Waikiki customers will now be able to make payments seamlessly via mobile money in all their branches in Zambia. This partnership reflects the growing synergies between retailers and payment solution providers across Africa, in serving a growing consumer base that is now preferring digital payment methods. Although there was a growing acceptance of digital payment methods before COVID-19, the pandemic served to accelerate this adoption.

Millions of people on the African continent have adopted digital payment platforms largely owing to COVID-19. The requirement for contactless methods of making transactions transformed what was previously a nice-to-have into a necessity. For instance, the Nigerian Inter-Bank Settlement System reported that in Q1 2021, electronic payments increased by 88% year over year in Nigeria, the continent's largest economy. The total amount of payments was $155 billion USD. Mobile payments increased by 189% while POS collections increased by 48%, showing that consumers are increasingly adopting digital channels for transactions.

“As a result of the government's efforts to eliminate cash handling by promoting contactless payments as a safer and more effective option post-COVID-19, we are seeing an increase in digital payments in Zambia. Additionally, more consumers are expressing a desire to use cash much less. The Zambian government, through regulators, continues to reaffirm this, as mobile money wallets are now more than ever a common way to store money,” says Cellulant Zambia Country Manager, Mr Gilbert Lungu.

“Tingg by Cellulant (www.tingg.africa) is an easy to use, versatile and exciting service which has guaranteed advanced security and is password-protected,” he added.

This is at the core of Cellulant's efforts to enable frictionless payments for companies and their customers across Africa. The payments company integrates digital payments in 35 countries for more than 1000 retailers to unlock opportunities for millions of customers.

LC Waikiki Country Manager Mrs Sevda Bilen stated that using mobile money to pay for clothes and other accessories is going to be a huge advantage for the company in Zambia: “LC Waikiki Zambia customers now have a wider choice of payment methods. True to our mission that offers fashion at affordable prices in line with the belief that “everyone deserves to dress well”, every one of our clientele can now seamlessly pay at any of our stores through Tingg. Consistently providing convenience for our clientele is something we strive to achieve daily.”

She further said “As our business grows in Zambia, we are constantly looking for opportunities to add value to our customer's experience of the LC Waikiki brand. The strategic partnership with Tingg by Cellulant represents our commitment to the Zambian market and we will continue to explore additional opportunities with the company.”

A mobile money platform is non-cash which allows customers to make payments and other transactions quickly and easily. It has been widely adopted by corporate, government and individual customers to purchase airtime, Person-2-Person cash transfers and utility bill Payments.

LC Waikiki has more than 1200 stores in 56 countries with almost 60,000 employees and a brand range that includes clothes and accessories for men, women and children of all ages, including babies, style-aware individuals and families. The brand accompanies itself with a distinctive methodology – high-quality clothes at great value. From close-fitting, stylish knitwear for men, to fashionable shoes and slippers for young girls, LC Waikiki has exactly what you need, when you need it.

About LC Waikiki:

Founded in 1988 by three French partners, LC Waikiki became a Turkish brand in 1997. LC Waikiki aims to offer fashion at affordable prices in line with the belief that “everyone deserves to dress well.”

Having been one of Europe’s leading fashion retailers since 2014 as a result of the global journey it embarked on in 2009, LC Waikiki represents Turkey’s power in textile retailing abroad as the market leader in 22 of the 56 countries where it operates today.

LC Waikiki maintains its journey of expansion for 34 years both domestically and internationally. LC Waikiki continues its operations with almost 60 thousand employees and more than 1200 stores in 56 countries today.

About Cellulant:

Cellulant is a leading pan-African payments company that provides locally relevant and alternative payment methods for global, regional and local merchants across 35 countries.

Cellulant provides a single API payments platform that enables businesses to collect payments online and offline while allowing anyone to pay from their mobile money, local and international cards or directly from their bank.