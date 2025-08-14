The Global Africa Business Initiative (GABI) (www.GABI.UNGlobalCompact.org) will convene the fourth edition of its annual flagship event, Unstoppable Africa, on September 21-22, 2025, at the Marriott Marquis Hotel in New York. CNN’s Larry Madowo and Al Jazeera’s Folly Bah Thibault will return as MCs.

Unstoppable Africa is the leading African business forum outside the continent. Hosted by United Nations Secretary General António Guterres and H.E. Mahmoud Ali Youssouf, Chairperson of the African Union, the event will take place just before the 80th session of the UN General Assembly in New York. Unstoppable Africa aims to accelerate the continent’s economic transformation and empower Africa to lead in shaping the markets of tomorrow.

The global landscape is shifting rapidly with trade tensions, evolving alliances, and supply chain disruptions redefining the rules of international trade and commerce. For Africa, these changes present not just challenges but also a significant opportunity. Africa must lead, define its path, and shape its markets. That’s why the theme of Unstoppable Africa 2025 is both timely and imperative: The BIG Push: Africa Shapes the Markets.

Since its launch in 2022, GABI has brought together more than 8,000 participants, including 10 Heads of State, Government Ministers, corporate executives, investors, philanthropists, academics, artists and designers, stars of sports and screen and UN leaders, to focus on Africa’s economic agenda. This year’s flagship event will explore how Africa can adapt to global changes and take the lead in areas like Energy, Digital Transformation, Trade, the Creative Economy, and Sport.

Key Discussions and Featured Speakers

Issues up for discussion at this year’s event include:

Critical Minerals and Value Chains: Strategic dialogue on harnessing Africa’s resources such as lithium, cobalt, graphite, and rare earths, through value addition, processing, and innovation.

Unlocking Capital: Innovative financing mechanisms to fuel local enterprises, SMEs, and transformative infrastructure projects.

Technology and Market Access: Case studies on how digital innovation is overcoming logistical barriers and connecting African businesses to new frontiers.

AfCFTA in Action: Exploring how deeper regional integration can boost intra-African trade and strengthen supply chain resilience.

A special fireside chat will feature Luol Deng, former NBA All-Star, real estate investor, and philanthropist, known for his extensive investments in African energy and property sectors as well as his commitment to youth empowerment.

Another highlight will be an innovation-focused conversation with Silas Adekunle, Nigerian-born robotics engineer, inventor, and tech entrepreneur, globally recognized for creating the “MekaMon” gaming robot and for pioneering robotics education to equip the next generation of African innovators.

Other speakers confirmed so far include Peter Ndegwa, CEO, Safaricom; Phuthi Mahanyele-Dabengwa, Naspers; Martin Ochien’g, CEO, Sasini; Veronica Bolton Smith, CEO, Critical Minerals Africa Group; Dr. George Elombi, Incoming President, African Import-Export Bank (Afreximbank); Tshepo Mahloele, Chairman, Harith General Partners; Samaila Zubairu, President&CEO, African Finance Corporation; Amina J Mohammed, UN Deputy Secretary-General; Sanda Ojiambo, UN Assistant Secretary-General&CEO, UN Global Compact; Claver Gatete, Executive Secretary, UN Economic Commission for Africa; Nardos Bekele-Thomas (http://apo-opa.co/45OSDDD), CEO, NEPAD; Olivier Laouchez, co-founder, Trace; Marcus Samuelsson, Chef and Author; Ndivhuwo “Elaine” Mukheli, singer-songwriter; Yvonne Aki-Sawyerr, Mayor of Freetown, Sierra Leone and Omoyemi Akelere, CEO, Lagos Fashion Week.

In the run up to the event, GABI has started a social media campaign on LinkedIn, X and Instagram asking leaders and influencers to answer the question What Makes Africa Unstoppable? (http://apo-opa.co/45AXgjw) By mobilizing personal reflections and stories that inspire, the campaign seeks to spark a wave of organic, high-impact social media engagement. Follow the campaign using #UnstoppableAfrica and #GABI.

While the New York event is by invitation only, registration is now open for participants wishing to attend virtually. For more information and to sign up, visit: https://apo-opa.co/4mkl8iy

GABI is coordinated by the UN Global Compact in partnership with the Economic Commission for Africa, UNDP Africa, Sustainable Energy for All, International Telecommunications Union, International Trade Centre, and the Office for the UN Secretary-General’s Special Advisor on Africa.

For more information about the Global Africa Business Initiative and Unstoppable Africa event, please visit the GABI Website: www.GABI.UNGlobalCompact.org

Media Inquiries:

Email: rosemary.otalor@apo-opa.com

Phone: +2348027171405