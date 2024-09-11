Glo-Djigbé Industrial Zone (GDIZ) (www.GDIZ-Benin.com) is proud to announce the first export of ‘Made in Benin’ ready-to-wear clothing for the prestigious American brand, U.S. POLO ASSN.. A world-renowned brand, U.S. POLO ASSN. offers a wide range of clothing, accessories, travel goods, watches and shoes, available in over 130 countries.

This first shipment represents a significant step forward in the integration of GDIZ into the global supply chains of the ready-to-wear sector. The collaboration, which is expected to generate volumes of more than one million pieces over the next few years, is being carried out in partnership with INCOM S.P.A., which holds the licence for U.S. Polo Assn. on the European market. All garments shipped from GDIZ are destined for the European market via INCOM S.P.A.

Aimed at the Italian market, this first shipment includes a range of high-quality garments designed to U.S. POLO's exacting standards, including:

Hooded sweatshirts ;

Polos;

T-shirts.

This partnership with U.S. POLO ASSN. follows several other shipments already made for international brands such as the American brand The Children's Place (TCP) and the French brand KIABI. The confidence shown by these international brands has strengthened GDIZ's position as a key player in textile production in Africa.

Mr Létondji Beheton, Managing Director of the Société d'Investissement et de Promotion de l'Industrie (SIPI-Benin), expressed his enthusiasm at this important milestone: ‘This first export of “Made in Benin” clothing for U.S. Polo Assn. is not only a source of pride for GDIZ, but also for Benin as a whole. It is a testament to our growing capacity to produce high-quality textiles that meet international standards. We are delighted to see Benin take a significant step forward in the global ready-to-wear industry, highlighting our commitment to excellence and sustainable development’.

Francesco Gozzini, Production Director of INCOM Italy, underlined the importance of this partnership: ‘We are honoured to be working with Glo-Djigbé Industrial Zone (GDIZ) on this significant export of garments for the U.S. Polo Assn brand. This partnership is a testament to the quality and dedication present in Benin's textile industry, which fits perfectly with our commitment to offer excellence in every product we offer to the European market. The craftsmanship and attention to detail in these garments reflect the high standards we maintain at INCOM. We look forward to continuing this fruitful collaboration and expanding our offering with ‘Made in Benin’ garments’.

About U.S. Polo Assn.:

U.S. Polo Assn. is a globally recognised brand, offering a wide range of apparel, accessories, travel goods, watches and footwear, available in department stores, multi-brand shops, and more than 1,100 single-brand shops in more than 130 countries. The brand is closely associated with the United States Polo Association (USPA), which has represented the sport of polo in the United States since 1890.

About Incom SPA:

Founded in 1951 in Montecatini Terme, Italy, Incom SPA is a renowned company specialising in the design, production and distribution of leading clothing brands worldwide. Incom holds licences for brands such as U.S. Polo Assn. and is also known for its own brands, including Chinook and Float.

About GDIZ:

Glo-Djigbé Industrial Zone (GDIZ), developed by Société d'Investissement et de Promotion de l'Industrie - BENIN (SIPI-BENIN SA), is a joint venture between Arise Integrated Industrial Platforms (IIP) and the Republic of Benin.

GDIZ is a dynamic 1,640-hectare Industrial Zone (phase 1: 400 ha) developed by ARISE Integrated Industrial Platforms (IIP), whose infrastructure includes several Industrial Zones in Africa, notably in Gabon (Zone Economique Spéciale du Gabon) and Togo (Plateforme Industrielle d'Adétikope) and in other countries on the African continent.