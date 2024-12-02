Springfield Exploration&Production and its partners on the West Cape Three Points Block 2 – namely, the Ghana National Petroleum Corporation (GNPC) and GNPC Exploration&Production Company – have successfully completed appraisal well test activity at the Afina discovery. Situated offshore Ghana, the appraisal well revealed positive production flows, signaling increased crude output for the country.

The African Energy Chamber (AEC) – serving as the voice of the African energy sector – commends the proactive approach by Springfield E&P to unlock new oil and gas assets in Ghana. The company has shown a strong commitment to bringing new fields online and will play an important part in driving oil and gas production in the country. This monumental milestone cements Springfield’s position as a Ghanian producer, as the company represents the first independent Ghanian and African energy company to operate a deepwater asset in the country.

The Afina appraisal activity confirmed good reservoir productivity, flowing at a maximum rate of 4,500 barrels of oil per day (bpd). Meanwhile, a mini-drill stem test confirmed the presence of gas and condensates at the well, featuring an estimated flow rate potential of 12,000 bpd. The test further confirmed Springfield’s understanding of their geological and geophysical models at the well, demonstrating the company’s operational capacity and solidifying their position as one of the top African oil and gas players.

In light of this and other major achievements in recent years, Ghana has positioned itself as a globally competitive oil market. Ghana has seen robust growth across its oil and gas value chain in recent months. Ongoing projects consolidating its position as a major producer include the Tema LNG plant – situated near the capital city of Accra –, which is set to begin production by the end of the year. The project, which will be able to produce 1.7 million tons of gas per year, will have the capacity to import, store, regasify and deliver LNG to off-takers in the greater Accra area.

Meanwhile, the Atuabo II gas processing plant is on track for production in 2025. Developed by Ghana Gas alongside joint venture partners, the project features a capacity of 150 million standard cubic feet of natural gas per day and comprises the development of a second processing plant at the Atuabo development. With this development, the plant has the potential to double its capacity to 300 million standard cubic feet per day, producing LNG, butane, propane and pentane condensates.

Despite this strong project portfolio, Ghana continues to offer significant opportunities for energy and technology companies. The country, through its participation at the African Energy Week (AEW): Invest in African Energies conference this year, has shown a deliberate drive to attract foreign capital across its value chain. In 2025, this drive will continue as the country’s investment opportunities are placed on full display. Ghana has long-represented an important part of the event, and in 2025, AEW: Invest in African Energies - taking place September 29 to October 3, 2025 in Cape Town - will continue to promote Ghanaian energy opportunities while outlining project updates and policy reform.

“Ghana has consistently demonstrated its commitment to sustainable, long-term investment. Through market-oriented policies, a robust project pipeline and ongoing collaborations with investors via platforms like AEW: Invest in African Energies, the country has fostered significant economic growth. Looking ahead, Ghana’s continued successes in the oil and gas industry will further accelerate its energy sector development, and the country is poised to remain a key player in the continent’s energy space for many years to come,” stated AEC Executive Chairman NJ Ayuk.