Hon. Ahmed Ibrahim, Minister of Local Government, Decentralization and Rural Development of Ghana, has joined the upcoming Mining in Motion 2025 Summit, taking place from 2-4 June in Accra, as a speaker. Minister Ibrahim’s participation underscores the vital role of gold mining in fostering job creation, empowering local communities and advancing economic development through strengthened local content policies and projects.

Ghana’s artisanal and small-scale mining (ASM) sector directly employs over one million people and indirectly supports an additional 4.5 million individuals across the mining value chain and related industries. In 2024, the sector generated $5 billion in gold export revenue, contributing to household incomes and community development nationwide.

Ghana’s Ministry of Local Government, Decentralization and Rural Development plays a pivotal role in this progress, through strategic programs that integrate rural development with sustainable mining practices. Through the Landscape Restoration and Small-Scale Mining Project – implemented in partnership with the World Bank – Ghana is formalizing its ASM operations, driving community engagement and promoting environmental stewardship.

In 2025, Minister Ibrahim is prioritizing the District Roads Improvement Program, an ambitious infrastructure plan aimed at modernizing rural road networks. Given that the majority of gold mining activities are located in remote districts, improved transport access will support mining growth by facilitating the efficient movement of goods, services and personnel.

At the Mining in Motion 2025 Summit, Minister Ibrahim will engage in high-level panel discussions and exclusive networking sessions, where he will outline the Ministry’s strategy for enhancing the mining sector’s contribution to community and national development. The summit offers an ideal platform for both public and private sector stakeholders to engage with the Ministry, explore investment opportunities and forge new partnerships, all while aligning on initiatives that deliver value to Ghanaian communities.

Mining in Motion 2025 is spearheaded by the Ashanti Green Initiative, under the leadership of Oheneba Kwaku Duah, Prince of Ghana’s Ashanti Kingdom, and is hosted in partnership with the World Bank and the World Gold Council.

