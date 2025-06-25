From Accra to outlying areas, Ghana’s innovation hubs are showing what’s possible when local knowledge meets international support. This is how they’re scaling solutions, building networks, and shaping the next generation of entrepreneurs.

After the pandemic, many of Ghana’s innovation hubs faced significant challenges. Several hubs struggled to deliver services, support startups effectively, or sustain their own business models. Without intervention, the broader ecosystem risked fragmentation.

‘We were coming off the back of COVID, and most hubs had been hit hard,’ says Yaw Adu-Gyamfi, Chairman of the Ghana Hubs Network. ‘Their service and product models had collapsed. They needed to rebuild, and quickly.’

From 2022 to 2025, the Netherlands Trust Fund V (NTF V) Ghana Tech project supported Ghana’s innovation hubs with targeted training and expert guidance. The NTF V project partnered with the Ghana Hubs Network and international trainers to help hubs improve their operations, deliver better support to startups, and play a stronger role in the innovation economy.

Investing in foundational skills

In 2022, NTF V launched an eight-week training programme for hub staff and leadership. Led by Swiss-based business models and tools expert Nadine Reichenthal, the programme introduced tools such as the business model canvas, empathy mapping, and value proposition design. Additional sessions covered marketing, communication, business planning and startup coaching techniques.

‘This training helped hubs gain structure and clarity,’ says Adu-Gyamfi. ‘It enabled them to rethink how they operate and how best to support the startups in their network.’

In 2023, the focus shifted to coaching hub leaders to apply the tools in practice. By 2025, the Ghana Hubs Network had taken full ownership of this process and began delivering training and guidance independently.

‘That was a turning point,’ he says. ‘It meant the ecosystem no longer depended on external facilitation. We were now equipped to sustain and scale the knowledge locally.’

Practical application in the field

AgricoHub, an rural hub focused on agritech and entrepreneurship, is one of the many hubs that completed the full training cycle. Co-founder David Yeboah joined the first cohort in 2022.

‘Before, we supported startups, but not in a structured way,’ he says. ‘Now, we use tools like the empathy map and value proposition canvas to help founders identify customer needs and refine their offerings.’

Yeboah highlights the success of one entrepreneur who manufactures and exports shea butter. ‘We worked closely with her using what we’d learned. She’s now been accepted into UNICEF’s Startup Lab (based in the capital). That’s the kind of result we’re aiming for.’

AgricoHub has since trained over 20 startups, several of which are now part of a Startup Cooperative Credit Union to access funding and peer support. ‘We’ve embedded these tools into our daily work,’ Yeboah says. ‘They’ve become part of how we do business.’

"The training built my confidence. I now mentor other hub leaders, and we’re building a peer-learning platform for startups to share knowledge with one another." David Yeboah, AgricoHub co-founder

Strengthening partnerships and access to funding

A critical barrier for many hubs was limited access to funding and difficulty meeting grant requirements. In response, NTF V introduced a follow-on programme in 2025 focused on grants, fundraising, and partnership development. This was done in conjunction with the Ecosystems and Institutions division with training led by Tonia Dadwe. Participants learned how to identify funding opportunities, engage with donors, and build sustainable funding strategies.

‘This filled a major gap,’ says Adu-Gyamfi. ‘Hubs were previously unable to position themselves well with funders. The training gave them the tools to meet requirements and communicate their value more effectively.’

National reach, local impact

Over 50 hubs across Ghana participated in the training, ensuring that all regions had the opportunity to benefit.

‘We were deliberate about geographic spread,’ says Adu-Gyamfi. ‘Hubs in smaller towns and rural areas play a vital role in job creation and problem-solving in their communities. Strengthening them is critical to inclusive economic growth.’

He adds that well-equipped hubs often become anchors for local innovation. ‘They support MSMEs (small businesses), encourage entrepreneurship, and enable solutions to local challenges. That’s how you strengthen the economy from the ground up.’

Reaching underserved regions

While the formal training under NTF V has ended, both Adu-Gyamfi and Yeboah are clear that this is just the beginning. There is increasing demand for maker spaces in underserved regions, and a growing need for support in agritech, green economy, and digital services.

‘There is real appetite for hands-on facilities like maker spaces in rural areas,’ says Adu-Gyamfi. ‘Many young people have ideas, but no access to tools or prototyping resources. That’s something we must address.’

AgricoHub’s startup cooperative encourages peer learning and reduces overreliance on coaching staff. ‘We want startups to take ownership of their development and learn from each other’s experience,’ says Yeboah.

The Ghana Hubs Network is now exploring new partnerships to scale this work.

‘We’ve made significant progress, but there are still more hubs and startups that need support,’ says Adu-Gyamfi. ‘With the right partners, we can build on what we’ve started and expand the impact.’