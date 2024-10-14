The Banda Traditional Council has expressed its sincere backing to Vice President and Flagbearer of the NPP, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, and the Parliamentary Candidate of the Constituency, Joe Dankwa.

Speaking on behalf of the Banda Traditional Council during the campaign visit of Dr. Bawumia to Banda on Sunday, the Chief of Kabrono, Nana Sekyemme Sinapem II, expressed their backing for the duo, after recounting a number of development projects the NPP, under the governments of John Agyekum Kufuor and Nana Akufo-Addo has brought to the Constituency.

Nana Sinapem II said all major projects in the Banda Constituency over the years happened through the NPP.

"If we are here today, we are here wholeheartedly to support you so that our community will see more development," said the Chief, who also spoke highly of the efforts of the NPP Parliamentary Candidate Joe Dankwa.

From the administration of President Kufuor, the Nana Sinapem II recounted a number of projects the NPP has brought to the constituency.

"Sometime back we requested for the realisation of the Bui power project, which Kwame Nkrumah planned to do but could not do because he was overthrown. We pursued it through the then government but it did not happen despite chasing for it for sometime. In fact one of the leaders then, a Deputy Minister of Agric, even told us he has brought a new breed of cassava plant so we should rather plant the cassava, which he said was better than pursuing the Bui Dam," he recalled.

"Fortunately President Kufuor came and we told him about it and it materialised. So we had the Bui Dam project right here by the NPP, under the government of Kufuor which opened up this place."

Nana Sinapem II, also mentioned other major projects in the constituency such as electrification project and the constituency's first tarred road, which he said were done by the NPP under President Kufuor.

He continued that the NPP, under President Akufo-Addo, also expanded the Bui project by adding solar power generation to the Bui Dam project, as well as construction of roads, durbar grounds and an astro turf.

Dr. Bawumia thanked the Traditional Council for their encouragement and assured them that he will work very hard to implement the policies he shared with them, and also be accountable to them and Ghanaians, as he will be back to seek their mandate again "by the grace of God."