President John Dramani Mahama has arrived in Paris, France, to participate in the 8th edition of the Paris Peace Forum.

The two-day event, which officially opens today, 29th October 2025, is a high-profile gathering that brings together government leaders, international organisations, civil society, experts, and businesses to discuss and foster new alliances to address conflicts, climate change, harness AI and technological advancement, and other global challenges.

This year’s event coincides with the 10th anniversary of the Paris Agreement to reinvigorate climate action ahead of COP30.

A statement signed by the Minister of State for Government Communications, Felix Kwakye Ofosu, said that from Paris, President Mahama will travel to Cairo, Egypt, as a guest of the Egyptian President, and will attend the opening of the Grand Egyptian Museum on Saturday, 1 November 2025.

He is expected back in Accra on Sunday, 2 November 2025.