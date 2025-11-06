President John Dramani Mahama has commended The Church of Pentecost for assisting the Ghana Prisons Service with three modern facilities at Ejura, Nsawam, and Damongo.

The President was speaking when he commissioned a 300-capacity correctional centre built by the Church at Damango, the Savana regional capital, on Wednesday.

He said the event marks not only the opening of a correctional facility, but also the unveiling of a very powerful symbol of hope, redemption, and partnership for national renewal.

“This project demonstrates what can be achieved when the state, the Church, and the community come together in service to humanity.”

President Mahama added, “It affirms a timeless truth that nation building is not the sole responsibility of government, but a collective moral endeavour of all who believe in the inherent dignity and potential of every human being”.

He reiterated the government’s decision to expand the Ghana Prisons Service’s contribution to national development by providing logistics to undertake large-scale farming, poultry, and vegetable production as part of a wider prison reform programme.

This, he said, will not only increase food production but generate income to sustain the Service and equip inmates with practical skills for life after their incarceration.

“The Ghana Prisons Service will actively contribute to the 24-hour economy by running prison industries around the clock. This will include manufacturing, sewing school uniforms, producing furniture, agro-processing, and other goods, both for government use and for the open market,” he added.

The President announced an increase in the daily feeding allowance for inmates.

“We’ve increased the daily feeding rate for inmates from GHS 1.80 to GHS 5.00. This will provide better nutrition for those incarcerated. This is not charity, it is justice. It reflects our belief that dignity should never be dependent on one’s circumstances.”

President Mahama also announced that he would provide the Damongo Camp Prisons with a 66-seater bus to facilitate staff movement.

“On behalf of the Government and People of Ghana, I wish to express our deep gratitude to Apostle Eric Nyamekye, the Chairman of The Church of Pentecost, the leadership and members of the Church of Pentecost, for your faith in humanity, your partnership with the state, your belief in Mandela’s dictum, that ‘society’s greatness is measured by how it treats its most vulnerable citizens.”

The Chairman of The Church of Pentecost, Apostle Dr Eric Nyamekye, said their primary objective is to raise disciples of Christ, who would impact their world with righteousness. He added that the Church regards the prison camps as a ‘Kingdom Project’, designed not only to save souls but also to foster the transformation of society.