The President of the Republic of Ghana, His Excellency John Dramani Mahama has called for the establishment of a fairer and more inclusive global order that reflects the realities of today’s interconnected world. He made this call at the 2025 Paris Peace Forum, where he participated in a high-level discussion on the theme “From Bridgetown to Accra: The Visions Driving the Future of International Cooperation.”

The session brought together distinguished leaders including the Prime Minister of Barbados, Hon. Mia Amor Mottley; the Chief Advisor to the President of the Federative Republic of Brazil, Hon. Celso Amorim; the Vice President for Global Economic Recovery at the Rockefeller Foundation, Mr. Eric Pelofsky; and the Director of Sciences Po Paris, Mr. Luis Vassy.

President Mahama observed that the configuration of the existing multilateral order has deficits in addressing the complex challenges of the modern era. The President emphasized that the relationship between the Global North and South must evolve into one of mutual respect and equal partnership. He explained that the Accra Reset seeks to promote inclusivity, shared prosperity, and reforms within international financial institutions to make global systems fairer and more responsive to the needs of the developing world.

The President further noted that aligning the Accra and Bridgetown frameworks represents an opportunity to build a united front for reforming the global financial architecture and addressing shared challenges such as climate change, debt sustainability, and equitable access to capital.

President Mahama reaffirmed Ghana’s commitment to working with partners across regions to advance a just and effective multilateral system that ensures progress for all nations.