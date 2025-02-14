President John Dramani Mahama is in Germany to attend the Munich Security Conference. Mahama, who also serves as the Chairperson of the Tana Forum, will lead a Tana/MSC side event on “Deepening Global Fragmentation: Implications for Africa’s Peace and Security.”

He will later serve as a panellist during the Leaders Segment, following the opening of the Conference by German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier, focused on “Towards a Stronger United Nations in a Fragmented World.”

The Munich Security Conference discusses the world’s security policy challenges. It brings together hundreds of participants, including Heads of State and Government, Ministers of Defence and foreign affairs, and leading figures from academia, business, and civil society.

During his visit to Munich, President Mahama will also conduct bilateral meetings with heads of state and representatives from various international organisations. He will then proceed to Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, for the 38th Ordinary Session of the Assembly of the African Union.

The president is accompanied to the MSC by the National Security Adviser Prosper Bani, Secretary to the President Dr Callistus Mahama, Presidential Adviser Joyce Bawah Mogtari, and Minister for Government Communications Felix Kwakye Ofosu.