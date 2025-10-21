President John Dramani Mahama has ordered the Ministry of Transport to facilitate the extension of the railway line from Tema Port to the Dawa Industrial Enclave in the Greater Accra Region.

He says while awaiting the completion of the Mpakadan Inland Port on the Volta Lake, the Tema Port – Dawa Industrial Enclave Railway line project should be executed and operationalised to facilitate the transportation of cargo from the Port to the Dawa Industrial Enclave.

The route he said, when completed will also facilitate the transportation of workers from the Ashaiman enclave to the Industrial Enclave.

The President gave the directive during a meeting with Organized labour led by the Secretary General of the TUC Joshua Ansah to address salary arrears of rail sector workers.

President Mahama said the Minister for Finance will be appraised about the salary issue to make allocations to clear the arrears.

He also disclosed that, based on the recommendations from the transport minister, over a hundred railway workers will be transferred from the Western Region to Tema to manage the Tema-Mpakadan line, while those on retirement will be adequately compensated.

Touching on dismantling old railway tracts, the President directed the transport minister to ensure the project is executed by railway workers. He also instructed that the metals are transported directly to factories for recycling.

The Secretary General of the TUC thanked President Mahama for his proactive and prompt response to issues affecting organised labour.

Present at the meeting were Presidential Adviser and Special Aide to the President Joyce Bawah Mogtari, Minister for Transport Joseph Bukari Nikpe, Minister for Labour, Jobs and Employment Dr Abdul-Rashid Hassan Pelpuo, and the Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Railway Development Authority, Dr Frederick Appoh.