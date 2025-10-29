President John Dramani Mahama has announced that the government has decided to honour former First Lady Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings with a state funeral.

The President was speaking when he visited her residence at Ridge in Accra with his wife, Mrs Lordina Dramani Mahama, and the Chief of Staff, Julius Debrah, to commiserate with the family.

“We’re waiting for the family to meet and tell us what their desires are. But I just want to announce, as President, that we shall give her a state funeral. The family can do the traditional funeral after the state funeral,” President Mahama said.

President Mahama, on behalf of his wife, the government and the people of Ghana, extended heartfelt condolences and sympathy to the Agyeman-Rawlings family.

“I want to express my condolences, on behalf of Lordina and I, on the passing of our mother. It actually came as a shock, and the state will give her the full honours she deserves as a former First Lady and Mother of the Nation,” he pledged, adding that the government will work closely with the family.

He described the late Mrs Agyeman-Rawlings as a pacesetter whose record remains unbroken as the longest serving First Lady for 19 years.

“As founder and President of the 31st December Women’s Movement, evidence of her achievements and the impact on the masses, particularly women and children, is abundant across the country, such as oil palm extraction projects, gari production projects, which are still operational.”

Dr Zanetor Agyeman-Rawlings, on behalf of the family, expressed gratitude to President Mahama for his support during the period of their bereavement.

She also thanked the President for the declaration of three days of national mourning and the announcement of the state funeral for their departed mother.