In a significant stride towards enhancing the welfare of Ghana's security personnel, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo commissioned 320 new housing units for the Police Service at Tesano, Accra.

This milestone, a testament to the government's dedication to improving living conditions for security personnel, marks a pivotal step in bolstering national security and safety.



Addressing the audience, President Akufo-Addo extended his congratulations to Commissioner of Police Mr. Christian Tetteh Yohuno on his promotion to Deputy Inspector General of Police in charge of Operations. The President expressed confidence in Deputy IGP Yohuno’s continued commitment to fostering an effective and efficient police service.



The ceremony underscored the fulfillment of a vision conceived in 2018 during President Akufo-Addo's first term. The Security Services Housing Project aims to provide decent housing for the nation's dedicated security personnel. “These 320 housing units symbolize our resolve to ensure that those who risk their lives daily to protect us have a safe and comfortable place to call home,” the President stated.



Highlighting the importance of adequate housing, President Akufo-Addo emphasized that access to decent accommodation significantly boosts the morale and effectiveness of police officers. A well-housed police force, he noted, is inherently more motivated and productive. With the provision of these new units, the government aims to create an environment where officers can focus on their critical duties without the added concern of inadequate living conditions.



The commissioning of these housing units is a clear demonstration of the Akufo-Addo administration’s commitment to addressing the housing deficit within the security services. Acknowledging the challenges faced by police officers and their families, the President reiterated the government's determination to provide solutions that alleviate these difficulties. This initiative reflects a broader agenda to ensure that every Ghanaian, irrespective of profession or rank, has access to decent and affordable housing.



The President provided a brief history of the Security Services Housing Programme, initiated in 2018 with the goal of increasing the housing stock for security services. To date, the Ministry of Works and Housing has successfully delivered 536 housing units under Phases I and II of the programme. Phase I, completed in 2014, provided 168 units for the then Bureau of National Investigations in Tema. Phase II, completed in 2018, delivered 368 units for the Ghana Navy at Tema Newtown.



Today’s event celebrated the completion of Phase III, which comprises 320 new housing units at the Tesano Police Training School. The units include 112 two-bedroom apartments and 208 three-bedroom apartments, along with an officers' mess, a social centre, two multipurpose playing courts, and a kindergarten. These modern, well-equipped facilities are designed to improve the quality of life for police officers and their families, creating a conducive environment that enhances operational readiness and motivation.

President Akufo-Addo stressed that the benefits of this project extend beyond providing shelter. The improved living conditions foster a sense of security and stability for police officers and their families, which he believes will be reflected in their dedication to duty. The project is part of a comprehensive strategy to enhance the capacity of security agencies, including the provision of modern equipment, advanced training, and better working conditions.



Acknowledging the collaborative efforts behind the project, the President commended the Ministry of Works and Housing, the Ministry of the Interior, the Police Service, and all stakeholders involved. Their collective efforts have ensured the successful completion of these housing units.



In his concluding remarks, President Akufo-Addo addressed the officers who will soon occupy the new units, describing the housing as a reward for their loyalty and service to the nation. He reaffirmed the government's ongoing commitment to improving the living conditions of all security personnel, emphasizing that this commissioning is part of broader efforts to ensure that they are well-equipped to serve the nation.

The President declared Phase III of the Security Services Housing Project officially launched, expressing hope for continued collaboration to build a Ghana where every citizen feels safe, secure, and valued. He concluded with a blessing for the Police Service and the nation, urging continued efforts towards national development.



"May God bless the Police Service, and us all, and may God bless our homeland Ghana, and make her great and strong," President Akufo-Addo concluded.