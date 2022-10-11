State-owned Ghanaian oil and gas marketing parastatal, Ghana Oil Company Limited (GOIL), will be attending and participating as a bronze sponsor at this year’s edition of the African Energy Week (AEW) (www.AECWeek.com) conference and exhibition – Africa’s premier event for the oil and gas industry – which will take place from October 18 – 21 in Cape Town. Taking place under the theme, ‘Exploring and Investing in Africa’s Energy Future while Driving an Enabling Environment,’ AEW 2022 will host GOIL in high-level panel discussions and meetings where the company will shape critical dialogue around the role both Ghana and Africa’s vast yet untapped hydrocarbon resources have and will continue to play in driving socioeconomic growth and making energy poverty history across the continent by 2030.

As Ghana's top oil marketing company, and the only state-owned petroleum marketing firm in the West African country’s rapidly expanding hydrocarbons sector, the participation of GOIL at AEW 2022 – Africa’s biggest gathering of energy stakeholders, policymakers and investors – will be crucial for driving dialogue around the challenges and opportunities within the country and continent’s midstream and downstream sectors.

Since its establishment in 1960, GOIL has revamped Ghana’s midstream and downstream landscapes through a series of partnerships with local investors and global energy companies regarding infrastructure development and petroleum distribution, storage and monetization. Boasting over 420 service stations across Ghana and seeking to expand its operations as the country intensifies the production and exploitation of its 0.8 trillion cubic feet of gas and 660 million barrels of oil reserves to meet growing energy demand at home and across the region, GOIL’s bronze sponsorship of AEW 2022 will provide the company with access to exclusive networking sessions to interact with regional, continental and international energy and logistics companies as well as potential partners and investors.

Meanwhile, with Ghana transforming into a gas economy, GOIL is spearheading the development and readiness of the country’s gas infrastructure with the firm deploying a massive gas plant in Tema in the Greater Accra Region. As such, AEW 2022 presents the ideal platform for the company to meet with regional and global players and learn best practices to fast-track the country’s development of a gas economy and related infrastructure and business cases.

“The Chamber is honored to be hosting one of West Africa’s major players in the bunkering business. GOIL’s development and operation of bunkering facilities in Takoradi port, Sekondi Naval Base, Tema Harbor and at the Port of Takoradi are a huge testament of the role African companies can play in the development of port infrastructure which is vital to enhancing regional and continental energy trading for energy security across Africa,” states NJ Ayuk, the Executive Chairman of the African Energy Chamber (AEC) adding that “We commend GOIL’s support of Ghana’s critical sectors such as mining and construction through the provision of petroleum and related products. If Ghana and Africa are to achieve energy security and economic growth, we need to drill more oil and gas wells and maximize distribution and exploitation continent-wide. This is where companies such as GOIL come into play.”

As a bronze sponsor for AEW 2022, GOIL will participate in various forums and workshops where the company will promote its various business operations and expansion strategies to help Africa address issues such as declines in oil and gas exploration, production and infrastructure rollout due to limited investments.

