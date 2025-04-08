In a move to enforce fiscal discipline and eliminate financial recklessness in public administration, Minister for Finance, Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson, has announced that no government contract will be approved without prior commencement authorisation from the Ministry of Finance, effective April 3, 2025.

The directive was delivered at a recent meeting with Chief Directors and senior officials from various Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs), where Dr. Forson made it clear that the days of unchecked contract approvals are over.

“You cannot award contracts without the express approval of the Ministry of Finance,” he stated emphatically.

“No commencement certificate, no procurement.”

The Minister explained that every government contract must now obtain commencement authorisation.

Dr. Forson underscored that this is not just an administrative change but a legal mandate under the Amended Public Financial Management Act, 2025.

He warned that any breach of this directive will attract serious consequences.

“The Ministry of Finance will no longer take the fall for fiscal indiscipline,” he said.

The Minister called on all public officials to uphold the highest standards of integrity and patriotism in the management of public funds.

“We are among the privileged few. We cannot continue to subject our people to hardship through poor governance and financial mismanagement,” Dr. Forson stated.

He emphasized that Ghana’s path to fiscal responsibility begins with strict adherence to budget implementation processes, transparency, and accountability across all levels of government.