Ghana and Japan have signalled a new push to deepen economic cooperation and accelerate priority infrastructure projects during a bilateral meeting between President John Dramani Mahama and the Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba of Japan on the sidelines of TICAD 9 in Yokohama.

President Mahama acknowledged Ghana’s central role in Japan’s cocoa supply, noting that Ghana accounts for about 70% of Japan’s cocoa imports.

He encouraged Japanese firms to expand investments in Ghana’s cocoa value chain, including a public–private partnership with the Cocoa Processing Company to revamp the plant and boost value addition.

The President also highlighted upcoming milestones in Ghana–Japan relations, including the centenary of Dr. Hideyo Noguchi’s arrival in Ghana and the 50th anniversary of the Japan Overseas Cooperation Volunteers (JOCV) in 2027—anniversaries he previously discussed with H.E. Hiroshi Yoshimoto, Japan’s Ambassador to Ghana.

On infrastructure, President Mahama stressed the strategic importance of the Volivo Bridge over the Volta River, a critical component of Ghana’s Eastern Corridor that links Accra and Tema to the north and onward to Burkina Faso and Niger.

He emphasised the bridge’s role in moving agricultural produce such as yams and maize from northern Ghana to markets in the south.

Mr Mahama also expressed appreciation to the Government of Japan for the JPY 11.239 billion loan signed on 5 December 2016 for the project and reaffirmed Ghana’s request for additional support—especially grants—to close the remaining 64% procurement gap.

Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba welcomed closer collaboration with Ghana to expand infrastructure development and recalled the long-standing partnership that helped establish the Noguchi Memorial Institute for Medical Research.

He acknowledged that Japanese chocolate lovers depend largely on Ghanaian cocoa.

Reiterating Japan’s commitment to Ghana’s development priorities, the Prime Minister gave an assurance that Tokyo would work to expedite solutions to funding gaps to ensure the successful completion of key projects.

He also sought Ghana’s support for Japan’s candidate, Masahiko Metoki, for the position of Director General of the Universal Postal Union’s International Bureau and Ghana’s backing for Japan’s positions on reforms to make the United Nations Security Council more democratic.

The Tokyo International Conference on African Development brings together African leaders, Japan, and international partners to advance sustainable development and investment across the continent.