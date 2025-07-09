Deputy Minister for Finance, Hon. Thomas Ampem Nyarko, has sworn in an eight-member Board of the Ghana Infrastructure Investment Fund (GIIF) at a brief ceremony in Accra.

Speaking at the inauguration, the Deputy Minister highlighted the government’s confidence in the newly constituted Board, stating that their appointment reflected trust in their expertise and leadership.

He urged the Board to prioritize the identification and funding of bankable infrastructure projects that have the potential to attract both local and international investment, thereby advancing sustainable economic growth and development.

The newly sworn-in Board is chaired by Mr. Franklin Mensah, with other members including GIIF Chief Executive Officer Nana Dwemoh Benneh, Hon. Theresa Lardi Awuni, Dr. Eric Afful, Hon. Thomas Worlanyo Tsekpo, Ms. Harriet Anewenah, Ms. Linda Quaynor, and Nana Ansah Kwao IV.

On his part, Board Chairman Mr. Franklin Mensah expressed gratitude to President Mahama and the Minister for Finance for the confidence reposed in the team and assured that the Board will be results-driven and committed to delivering on its mandate.