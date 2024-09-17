The Vice President and Flagbearer of the NPP, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, has called out former President John Mahama over what Dr. Bawumia describes as indecent utterances by the former President.

A viral video of Mahama at a campaign event, captured him launching stinging attacks on Chiefs, Imams, Pastors and CSOs, describing them as "hypocrites" for supporting the NPP and Dr. Bawumia, instead of joining forces with him and the NDC, to push out the NPP.

Addressing thousands of supporters at a campaign event Monday morning in Amasaman, in the Greater Accra Region, Dr. Bawumia expressed shock at the unpresidential utterances of former President Mahama, adding that the former President is frustrated because he has realized he will lose the election massively.

"You all know that this election is between former President Mahama and myself. But how the campaign is going, the former President has seen that he will lose massively so any little thing, he gets angry," Dr. Bawumia said.

"Today I have heard that he has insulted pastors, Imams, Chiefs and CSOs. He says they are hypocrites. How can you say this? Is this how a former President should speak? That Chiefs, the Clergy, Imams and CSOs are hypocrites?"

"Recently he has also been insulting the Electoral Commission. And he said NPP government is a foolish government. Are these utterances that should be coming out of the mouth of a former President? How can a former President make such indecent comments?"

Dr. Bawumia admonished that politicians have a responsibility to be decent in their utterances, stressing that the election is about issues and ideas, and only those without ideas insult.

"We, politicians must have some decency in the language we speak," Dr. Bawumia admonished.

"This election is not about insults. It is about ideas. You only insult people when you do not have ideas. But if you have ideas, you present your ideas. We have ideas and we have bold solutions to problems."