The Minister for Finance, Hon. Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson, has reaffirmed Ghana’s commitment to deepening economic cooperation with the United Kingdom following a high-level meeting with the UK Trade Envoy to Ghana, Bell Ribeiro-Addy, and Akosua Dentaa Amoateng MBE.

During the discussions, Hon. Dr. Ato Forson underscored the urgent need to finalize the bilateral agreement between Ghana and the UK. He noted that ongoing debt restructuring had delayed several critical projects, and securing this agreement would provide the necessary support for their swift commencement. With France already committing to a similar agreement, he expressed optimism that the UK would follow suit soon.

Beyond trade and investment, the meeting also explored opportunities for technical collaboration, particularly in tax administration. The Minister highlighted Ghana’s plans for a major VAT reform and expressed interest in learning from the UK’s highly efficient VAT system. He emphasized the importance of fostering collaboration between the UK’s HM Revenue and Customs (HMRC) and the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) to strengthen Ghana’s tax policies and enhance revenue mobilization.

Bell Ribeiro-Addy, a UK Member of Parliament with Ghanaian heritage, reassured the Minister of the UK’s commitment to resetting its relationship with Ghana and other Commonwealth nations. She stressed that the UK views Ghana as a strategic partner rather than merely a former colony and is keen to work together towards shared economic prosperity.

Hon. Dr. Ato Forson welcomed these assurances and reiterated Ghana’s readiness to enhance cooperation with the UK across various sectors. He expressed hope that the discussions would soon translate into concrete actions that drive economic growth and development for both nations.