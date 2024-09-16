In the words of Imran Sherali, CEO, Mo Dewji Foundation

Generation Equality has been beautifully articulated by our founder, Mr. Mohamed Dewji: "I refuse to believe that the life of a child in the Western world is more precious than the life of a child in Tanzania. A life is equal to a life, no matter what."

The Mohamed Dewji Foundation is dedicated to creating an environment where women and girls thrive, breaking down barriers to healthcare access, clean and safe water, and higher education opportunities.

Our foundation is built on three main pillars: higher education scholarships, access to clean and safe water, and healthcare services, which we believe are fundamental rights for everyone. By focusing on these areas, we aim to create a prosperous society, recognizing that women are the nucleus of families and essential to community well-being.

The Foundation joined Generation Equality as a commitment maker under the Action Coalition: Economic Justice and Rights and is committed to scaling up its investment in women in Tanzania to enhance essential skills for critical future work, bearing in mind the specific needs of those in vulnerable contexts.

As part of our Generation Equality commitments, the Mohamed Dewji Foundation's healthcare initiatives, including our iCAMPs, have profoundly impacted communities. Over 70% of iCAMP beneficiaries are women, and the gift of sight has transformative effects on their families. Studies suggest that providing the right lenses can increase household income by 33%. To date, we have conducted five iCAMPs, reaching 20,000 people, with plans to continue these efforts for years to come.

In addressing conditions like spina bifida and hydrocephalus, where 99% of caregivers are women, we offer nationwide support with curative and preventative healthcare services. By empowering women through these healthcare initiatives, we empower entire communities, reinforcing our commitment to generational equality and societal prosperity.

Through our comprehensive approach, the Mohamed Dewji Foundation continues to make significant strides in improving the lives of women and girls in Tanzania, ensuring they have the resources and opportunities to thrive.

Beneficiary’s voice, Boke Thomas Magige:

“My name is Boke Thomas Magige. I'm a scholar and ambassador for the Mo Dewji Foundation and a beneficiary of its scholarship program, which began in 2014 in Tanzania. To me, Generation Equality means investing in and implementing gender equality worldwide by uniting different organizations to form a strong, collaborative forum. In Tanzania, various organizations are conducting workshops, forums, and conferences to promote awareness and ensure both genders have equal access to SDG goals. This movement has empowered me with confidence, resilience, and the knowledge to advocate for my rights and equality. Generation Equality has shown me the importance of gender equality and the need to treat all genders equally, without prioritizing one over the other.”