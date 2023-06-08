Royal Thai Embassy in Cairo, Egypt


On 7 June 2023, the Royal Thai Embassy in Cairo led representatives from the General Authority for Investment and Free Zones and the Suez Canal Economic Zone of Egypt to visit and meet the management team of 2 companies in Samut Sakhon province, namely Anusorn Mahachai Surini Co., Ltd which manufactures seafood products, canned food, and fishmeal, and TPK Interfoods Co., Ltd which produces tropical dried fruits. The Egyptian side recognised Thailand’s potential in food industry and took the opportunity to provide information on opportunity and incentives for investment in Egypt.

This activity is part of the visit of the private sector/businessmen/investment authorities of Egypt to Thailand during 4 – 9 June 2023.

