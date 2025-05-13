African Energy Week (AEW) 2025: Invest in African Energies – taking place in Cape Town on September 29-October 3 – welcomes Mohamed Hamel, Secretary General of the Gas Exporting Countries Forum (GECF), to its growing lineup of global energy leaders. Representing the world’s leading gas-exporting nations, the GECF brings a multilateral perspective to critical discussions on Africa’s natural gas potential, energy security and investment opportunities.

As natural gas continues to emerge as a cornerstone of Africa’s development agenda – driving industrialization, electrification and economic growth – the GECF is playing a pivotal role in shaping the continent’s position in the global energy landscape. African nations are increasingly seen as key players in the global gas market, with expanding LNG projects and diversified energy sources poised to strengthen Africa’s energy security and economic resilience. At the forefront of this shift, the GECF advocates for increased investment and strategic cooperation to unlock Africa’s substantial gas potential, with a focus on monetizing resources responsibly and aligning gas development with the continent’s broader energy transition goals.

Africa’s gas markets are experiencing rapid growth: Algeria, holding the world’s 10th largest gas reserves, is expanding infrastructure to increase gas exports to Europe, targeting 200 billion cubic meters over the next five years. The Republic of Congo is emerging as a regional hub, with the offshore Marine XII gas concession and new LNG export terminals currently under development. Meanwhile, Nigeria – Africa’s largest gas producer – holds over 200 trillion cubic feet of reserves and is increasing LNG production through the NLNG Train 7 expansion, which will boost output by 35%. These nations are at the forefront of transforming Africa into a leading global gas supplier, driving economic growth and energy security across the continent.

While Africa is home to an estimated 620 trillion cubic feet of proven gas reserves, a significant portion remains underdeveloped due to infrastructure, financing and regulatory hurdles. Secretary General Hamel is expected to address how regional and international investment can be mobilized to accelerate project development across the value chain, from upstream exploration to midstream infrastructure and downstream utilization. He will also speak to the GECF’s vision for long-term cooperation, technological advancement and equitable resource monetization across its African member and observer states.

"Africa is on the brink of a transformative shift in its energy landscape, with natural gas poised to play a central role in powering the continent’s future. Through collaboration, innovation and strategic investment, we can unlock Africa’s vast gas potential to drive industrialization, enhance energy security and foster sustainable economic growth. The GECF is committed to supporting these efforts, and AEW 2025 provides a platform to accelerate progress and forge the necessary partnerships,” states NJ Ayuk, Executive Chairman of the African Energy Chamber.

The participation of the GECF underscores AEW’s status as the leading platform for policy-driven, investment-focused dialogue. Secretary General Hamel’s insights will add depth to conversations around Africa’s energy transition, highlighting gas as both a transition fuel and a long-term asset in achieving climate-resilient growth. By convening key decision-makers, investors and energy innovators, AEW 2025 serves as the ideal forum to advance partnerships, unlock capital and chart a sustainable and inclusive energy future for Africa – one in which gas plays a defining role.

AEW: Invest in African Energies is the platform of choice for project operators, financiers, technology providers and government, and has emerged as the official place to sign deals in African energy. Visit www.AECWeek.com for more information about this exciting event.