As Gabon accelerates efforts to reposition itself as a leading upstream player in Africa, the “Invest in Gabon” Roundtable at African Energy Week (AEW) 2025: Invest in African Energies will present a detailed overview of the country’s most promising investment opportunities across the oil and gas value chain. The session will feature Sosthène Nguema Nguema, Minister of Petroleum; Philippe Tonangoye, Minister of Universal Access to Water and Energy; and Marcellin Simba Ngabi, CEO of Gabon Oil Company (GOC) – who will outline Gabon’s roadmap for upstream growth, regulatory modernization and new investor incentives.

With a production history spanning over five decades and estimated reserves of more than two billion barrels, Gabon is laying the groundwork for a new phase of growth. Recent upstream momentum has been fueled by the Bourdon discovery in the offshore Dussafu License in March 2025, alongside production increases led by Perenco, BW Energy and VAALCO Energy. The government aims to boost national output to 200,000 barrels per day, unlocking additional value from both mature fields and frontier acreage.

A central focus is Gabon’s underexplored deepwater acreage, which remains largely untapped despite significant geological potential. The Ministry of Petroleum has launched a concerted push to attract new entrants, particularly independent and mid-cap operators, through flexible PSC terms, streamlined permitting, and data accessibility. As noted by Minister Nguema Nguema in recent statements, Gabon’s deepwater drive forms a critical part of its strategy to remain competitive in a shifting global energy landscape.

At the same time, Gabon is placing greater emphasis on natural gas development through its Gas Master Plan, which aims to strengthen domestic infrastructure and diversify energy exports. A major highlight is the $983 million investment recently committed by Perenco and GOC in a new LNG facility in Port-Gentil – a flagship project aimed at reducing flaring, boosting gas monetization and supporting clean fuel markets. This builds on Perenco’s existing $2 billion investment in the Cap Lopez LNG terminal, which will deploy a FLNG vessel and is expected to begin production in 2026. Broader efforts are also underway to scale gas use in power generation and industry, reinforcing Gabon’s commitment to energy security and sustainable growth.

“Through robust policy reform, improved transparency and strong leadership from institutions like GOC, the country is laying the foundation for long-term investment. AEW 2025 offers a platform for operators, financiers and service providers to engage directly with Gabonese officials and explore avenues for entry and expansion in one of Africa’s most revitalized energy markets,” says NJ Ayuk, Executive Chairman, African Energy Chamber.

