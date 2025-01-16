Africa’s leading national oil companies (NOCs) are set to take center stage at the Invest in African Energy (IAE) 2025 Forum (www.Invest-Africa-Energy.com) in Paris, unveiling ambitious national energy agendas and seeking strategic international partnerships to advance the continent’s energy development. Scheduled for May 13-14, 2025, the forum offers a unique platform for Africa’s top NOCs to engage with global investors, share insights on emerging opportunities and discuss the pivotal role of energy in economic growth. Featured speakers include:

Godfrey Moagi, CEO, South Africa National Petroleum Corporation (SANPC)

Marcellin Simba Ngabi, CEO, Gabon Oil Company (GOC)

Baboucarr Njie, Managing Director, Gambia National Petroleum Corporation (GNPC)

Lyoidah Kiconco, Head of Exploration&New Ventures, Uganda National Oil Company (UNOC)

​​Officially launched in September, South Africa’s state-owned petroleum company SANPC is seeking to address energy shortages and drive economic growth through strategic investments in natural gas, hydrocarbon exploration and renewable energy. Key initiatives include LNG terminals at Coega and the Port of Ngqura, gas-to-power projects at Saldanha Bay and Richards Bay and offshore gas exploration in the Southern Cape. In 2025, SANPC will focus on forming strategic partnerships, with an emphasis on collaboration across the SADC region.

Following major acquisitions, including assets from Assala Energy and a 15% stake in the Baudroie oil field, GOC has significantly expanded its production capacity, targeting 220,000 barrels per day through accelerated exploration and redevelopment of mature fields. Historically a partner to foreign operators, GOC is now strengthening its upstream operations, adopting advanced technologies and consolidating national oil assets to boost production and transform into a competitive energy player in Gabon.

Meanwhile, GNPC is driving efforts to maximize the country’s hydrocarbon potential. With promising offshore prospects near Senegal’s Sangomar field, including the Bambo prospect estimated to hold up to 1.2 billion barrels of oil, GNPC is actively advancing exploration through partnerships like its 2023 agreement with the Nigerian National Petroleum Company – involving geological studies, seismic data analysis and potential drilling – while the extension of FAR’s permits for the A2 and A5 blocks through 2025 has opened further exploration opportunities.

UNOC is leading Uganda’s oil and gas ambitions, with its flagship Tilenga and Kingfisher projects on track to deliver first oil by 2025, alongside the East African Crude Oil Pipeline, which will revolutionize regional oil logistics. Additionally, UNOC is advancing exploration in the Moroto-Kadam and Kyoga basins, with preliminary studies aimed at uncovering new oil fields to diversify production. To support these efforts, Uganda has significantly increased its oil and gas sector budget from $120 million to $246 million for the 2024/2025 period. As one of the final frontiers for oil and gas exploration, Uganda remains a key investment destination, prioritizing capacity building and value chain integration.