Recent months have witnessed a surge in seismic data deals and renewed exploration activity across Africa. In November 2025, TGS, a leader in energy data and intelligence, secured rights to market and license offshore geophysical data for Comoros, granting explorers access to over 10,000 line‑kilometers of modern SPAN 2D seismic data. This agreement builds on ongoing initiatives in East Africa, including an extended mandate with Somalia’s Ministry of Petroleum and Mineral Resources covering offshore basins.

Seismic campaigns are also accelerating elsewhere. In mid‑2025, Sierra Leone announced plans for a new 3D seismic acquisition in its offshore basin, marking the most active upstream effort there in over a decade. In parallel, older seismic data are being reprocessed in the southern reaches of the basin ahead of expected drilling next year.

On Africa’s larger offshore frontier, legacy basins in Southern Africa are regaining focus. In Angola, seismic reprocessing and new data acquisition across the Kwanza and Lower Congo basins – including both 2D and 3D surveys – are laying the groundwork for upcoming licensing rounds. At last year’s African Energy Week (AEW) conference, TotalEnergies and Chevron emphasized the critical role of advanced seismic imaging and faster permit approvals in unlocking frontier basins, citing Namibia’s Orange Basin discovery as proof of concept. The “Venus” well, for example, reportedly had a success probability above 50% – a remarkable figure for what had previously been considered frontier acreage. This kind of success is directly attributable to improved subsurface imaging and the increasing availability of high-quality seismic and geological data.

These developments signal a shift from speculative frontier plays toward data-driven decision-making. Expanding multi‑client seismic libraries lowers entry barriers for exploration companies and provides a more nuanced view of subsurface potential. According to the African Energy Chamber’s (AEC) 2026 Outlook, while established producing nations such as Algeria, Nigeria, Libya, Egypt and Angola continue to provide the bulk of production, attention is increasingly turning to emerging hotspots, including Ivory Coast, Namibia, Sierra Leone and other frontier basins with favorable fiscal terms. Better seismic coverage reduces geological and financial risk, improves the chances of commercial discovery and enables more informed bidding in upcoming license rounds. In countries like Sierra Leone and Comoros, seismic data may pave the way for the first wells in decades, while in nations with existing offshore infrastructure like Angola, it could trigger a new cycle of exploration, appraisal and production growth.

“Advanced seismic imaging is fundamentally changing the frontier exploration equation in Africa. By combining high-quality 2D and 3D data, reprocessed legacy surveys and more efficient permitting, countries are replacing speculation with certainty. This is how Africa unlocks its undeveloped basins responsibly – by lowering risk, attracting serious long-term capital and ensuring that exploration translates into real projects, real production and real value for African economies,” states NJ Ayuk, Executive Chairman, AEC.

As seismic data accumulates and becomes more accessible, exploration dynamics may evolve. Smaller independents and local entities could begin participating more actively, leveraging shared data to assess and bid on promising blocks. Governments may also negotiate more favorable terms thanks to lower risk premiums and clearer geological insight.

Looking ahead to AEW 2026, the seismic-driven renaissance of African basins is likely to be a central theme. The improved subsurface understanding enabled by modern seismic, combined with faster permitting, expanding multi‑client libraries and renewed investor interest, offers a clear path toward unlocking Africa’s vast undeveloped hydrocarbon potential.