UN Women Somalia, Save the Children International and the Somali Disaster Management Agency (SoDMA) facilitated a four-days training on Integrating Gender Perspectives in Disaster Risk Reduction (DRR) and Humanitarian Action in November 2024 in Mogadishu. The training targeted new members of the Gender in Humanitarian Action (GiHA) GiHA working group from civil society organizations, women-led organizations in Banadir region. It was designed to build the capacity of participants to integrate gender equality considerations into emergency planning and response, ensuring that humanitarian actions are inclusive and effectively meet the diverse needs of affected populations.

Among the participants was Mr. Liban Adan Mohamed, a dedicated staff member from WADANI RELIEF ORGANISATION (WARO), a local NGO in Mogadishu. Reflecting on his experience, Liban says, “This training opened my eyes to the critical importance of integrating gender considerations into our humanitarian response efforts. It empowered me to advocate for the needs and rights of vulnerable populations”.

Liban took immediate action after the training, organizing an internal staff training session for his eight colleagues at WARO who work closely with internally displaced persons (IDPs). This not only strengthened their understanding of gender in humanitarian emergencies but also enhanced their ability to communicate effectively with the communities they serve. Liban explains, “We learned how to approach our work with empathy and awareness of gender issues, which significantly improved our interactions with the communities we assist.”

Liban was later assigned to WARO's office in Gedo, Bardera, where he again took the lead in organizing a similar training program focusing on Gender in Humanitarian Action (GiHA)&disaster risk reduction (DRR). This time, he reached out to eight staff members and approximately 200 community members – a majority being women, emphasizing the crucial role that gender plays in disaster preparedness and response. “Watching the community engage in discussions and share their experiences was inspiring. It was clear that we were building a foundation for greater resilience together,” Liban remarks. The WARO team, equipped with new skills and a greater sense of purpose, has become a beacon of hope within their communities.

Liban expresses his utmost gratitude saying, “This journey has just begun. We are excited to continue working with UN Women and other partners to foster an equitable and inclusive society where all voices, especially those of women, are heard and respected.”