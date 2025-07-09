With Angola’s oil and gas industry on track for significant growth, driven by $60 billion in upstream investment over the next five years, the demand for innovative oilfield services is also anticipated to rise. As sub-Saharan Africa’s second largest oil producer, the country already boasts the presence of several major regional and global service providers, all of which are eager to step-up their support of Angola’s upstream oil and gas projects.

This year’s Angola Oil&Gas (AOG) conference and exhibition – taking place September 3-4 in Luanda – will feature speakers from Angola’s leading service providers. At the helm of these is Bráulio de Brito, President of the Angola Oil&Gas Service Companies Association (AECIPA). As an association representing the country’s service companies, AECIPA promotes, supports and sponsors professional initiatives of service companies in the country, with the aim of driving economic growth through inclusive investments and local content. At AOG 2024, de Brito highlighted the value of preparing Angolan service providers to better-support the industry. De Brito returns to AOG 2025 to discuss strategies for fostering inclusion and innovative growth.

João Filipe, Chairman&CEO of Cabship, has also joined the event as a speaker. Celebrating 16 years of operations in 2025, Cabship continues to prioritize digitalization, diversification and optimized service delivery across the country. The company is strengthening the Angolan oil and gas value chain by driving investment in key sectors, including logistics and infrastructure. Notable developments include the acquisition of a 50,000 m² construction yard near Malongo in Cabinda. The yard will enhance the company’s fabrication and logistics capabilities in both Cabinda and Soyo. Cabship is also developing a diving and offshore marine support company in the Cabinda Special Economic Zone. Groundwork for the establishment is already underway, signaling new opportunities for enhance service delivery offshore Angola. Cabship is also a Gold Sponsor of AOG 2025.

Oceaneering is also expanding its service offerings with aims to strengthen oil and gas project support in Angola. With a strong track record of delivering innovative solutions offshore, Oceaneering has committed to supporting Angolan oil production. The company offers a variety of services, including remotely operated vehicles and remote operations, diving services, asset integrity and inspection, vessel management and engineering, machining and fabrication. The company has provided support for projects across Block 17 – one of Angola’s legacy fields -, Block 18 and Block 31. Earl Childress, CCO and SVP: Business Development at Oceaneering, will speak at AOG 2025. Oceaneering is a Silver Sponsor at the event.

Landry Pouna, Director of Operations, KAESO Energy Services, is expected to share insight into the company’s tailored and cost-effective solutions. With operations across Angola and Namibia, KAESO Energy Services seeks to improve asset reliability, extend production lifecycles and reduce operational risks, all while building domestic technical capabilities. At AOG 2025, Pouna’s insights will support future partnerships between the company and international operators.

Meanwhile, Aarti Dange, Director of Customer Experience, Emerson, will build on these discussions, sharing insight into the company’s expansion strategy in Angola. Emerson recently partnered with MSTelcom – a subsidiary of Angolan national oil company Sonangol – to provide its full automation portfolio for energy and industrial customers in the country. The partnership supports Angolan hydrocarbon production by leveraging Emerson’s global expertise and modernized technologies.