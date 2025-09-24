By Elizaveta Evseeva, International Fellow, African Energy Chamber (https://EnergyChamber.org).

Africa’s hydrocarbon frontier is at an inflection point. Large areas remain underexplored, but recent breakthroughs point to deliberate, strategic growth. The situation in these basins — a series of high-impact deepwater discoveries in Southern and West Africa alongside renewed onshore interest in Angola — challenges the old logic that Africa’s success depends only on mega-projects. These developments underscore how geology, export infrastructure and domestic politics must be considered together when judging a basin’s commercial prospects.

The Southern African Renaissance

According to the African Energy Chamber’s State of African Energy 2026 Outlook, Namibia’s Orange Basin has emerged as the epicenter of African exploration. TotalEnergies’ Venus discovery offshore Namibia is more than a deepwater find: it is a breakthrough that reshapes industry perceptions of Southern Africa’s potential. The development centers on a 160,000-barrel-per-day FPSO tied to roughly 40 subsea wells. Venus is moving into development planning, with a final investment decision expected in 2026 and first oil targeted between 2029–2030. TotalEnergies also plans to drill the Olympe-1X prospect in Block 2912. This marks a daring westward venture into unknown areas as it is the furthest west any well has been drilled in the Orange Basin. If successful, this four-way closure in Lower Cretaceous formations could unlock new play concepts.

South Africa’s participation in this renaissance cannot be overlooked. The basin’s eastern extension signals growing confidence. Examples include Rhino Resources (Volans-1X) and Eco Atlantic (Block 1). Shell is planning a five-well campaign in South Africa, close to its discoveries in Namibia. This highlights the basin’s cross-border potential. However, commercial constraints — strict fiscal terms, monetization challenges, geological complexity — and legal headwinds such as the ongoing judicial challenges to seismic/exploration approvals for the Wild Coast and related licences remain a drag on timelines.

Angola presents a fascinating duality in frontier exploration. The ultra-deepwater is still a Tier-A chance, especially with Azule Energy’s (Eni-BP joint venture) Quitexe-1 well in Block 47. However, the real surprise might come from onshore. The Kwanza Basin, inactive for four decades, could see its first pre-salt exploration well since the 1980s. Corcel’s planned 2026 drilling of the Sirius structure, potentially holding one billion barrels in place, represents a contrarian bet that could unlock an entirely new petroleum province. The deals are subject to final approvals. Of particular significance are the institutional, regulatory and contractual reforms the Angolan government is currently implementing. Our recent State of African Energy 2026 Outlook examines these reforms in depth.

West African Resurgence

Côte d’Ivoire has positioned itself as a compelling exploration destination. Murphy Oil’s Civette-1 well will be drilled by the Deepwater Skyros in the fourth quarter of this year. This well could reveal new play concepts in an area proven by Eni’s Baleine field. The prospect portfolio includes Caracal, which has a potential of 150-360 million barrels, and Kobus, with up to 1.26 billion barrels. These figures demonstrate the materiality of remaining opportunities.

The Gulf of Guinea’s broader renaissance extends to often-overlooked jurisdictions. São Tomé and Príncipe, Africa’s second-smallest nation by land area, exemplifies this trend. Shell’s Falcao-1 wildcat in Block 10 is set for late September 2025. It builds on Galp Energias’ 2022 Jaca-1 discovery with a proven working petroleum system. The updated view of the subsurface geology now resembles already producing countries like Gabon and Equatorial Guinea. As a result, there’s a surge of drilling plans for 2026-2027.

The ultra-deepwater journey in West Africa remains nascent, with few wells venturing deeper than 3,000 meters in this region. As such, the region stands as one of the last true frontiers for offshore exploration.

Reframing Risk and Reward

Recent African exploration reveals a surprising truth: “failures” can be valuable. Non-commercial wells that encounter source rocks or show petroleum systems may seem disappointing, but they help refine basin models and cut future exploration costs. Even a few technical successes, even if not commercially viable, can significantly lower expected finding costs for a basin. Portfolios that quickly adapt to negative information and change their exploration strategies tend to do better than those stuck with old geological models.

Investors often favor mega-fields, especially in high-risk areas in Africa. However, smaller, quicker oil projects have strong benefits. These projects can act as a public-policy force multiplier and provide clear cash flows that are able to change government incentives. Examples include Senegal’s Sangomar field, which accelerated licensing through early revenues, and Angola’s smaller post-2018 tiebacks, which sustained local services and prompted regulatory reforms.

Multiple modest FPSO developments build political goodwill. This reduces future political risk better than one large project. Early cash flows have the potential to change the political landscape by speeding up licensing rounds and supporting local projects. Companies such as Rhino Resources use a ‘first-to-first-oil’ approach — prioritising early, smaller-scale production to build presence and negotiating leverage. It sees early production as not just revenue, but as a key investment for better future access and terms. Smaller projects also tackle Africa’s human capital challenges better than large megaprojects do. They spread employment across regions without overwhelming local capacity. This enables gradual skills transfer and avoidance of the boom-bust cycles that have plagued resource economies elsewhere.

Turning Discoveries into Development

Africa’s next exploration wave defies simple characterization. It’s not just a boom or a careful exploration. It’s a smart, multi-faceted push into the world’s last frontier basins. The view of Africa as only a high-risk, quick-reward region is evolving. Now, patient investment, strong infrastructure and careful planning are as crucial as geological skills. Companies that treat ultra-deepwater wells as chances to build networks, prefer quick adjustments over strict plans and see the value in early production could gain more. By focusing on solid infrastructure, enhancing local skills, and developing several production sites instead of just large projects, this new exploration wave could finally tap into Africa’s long-awaited energy potential.

About Elizaveta Evseeva:

Elizaveta Evseeva is a senior-year student at the Higher School of Economics (HSE), Moscow, specializing in international economics, African studies, and development. She currently works with the African Energy Chamber and at the Faculty of Economic Sciences, HSE. Previously, she served as an analyst at the Center for African Studies (HSE) and at the Central Bank of the Russian Federation.