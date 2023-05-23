The French Permanent Mission in Geneva, in collaboration with the World Economic Forum, on Monday organized a high-level panel discussion on the sustainability of mRNA technology vaccines and regionalized vaccine manufacturing. The event, held at the World Economic Forum headquarters in Geneva, Switzerland, brought together global leaders, experts, and delegates from various countries, including Kenya.

The Kenyan delegation actively participated in the panel discussions and gained valuable insights into the best way forward for their country's involvement in the vaccine manufacturing space, particularly leveraging the new technology transfer around mRNA technology. The discussions emphasized the importance of adopting comprehensive strategies and financing models that address the entire ecosystem supporting vaccine manufacturing.

Key elements highlighted during the panel discussions included the following:

Sound Business Model and Financing: The adoption of a robust business model and appropriate financing mechanisms was deemed crucial for successful vaccine manufacturing. This includes the development of effective marketing strategies, public-private partnerships, the establishment of a resilient supply chain ecosystem, human resource development, and fostering collaboration and partnerships.

Strong Governance and Regulatory Mechanism: The establishment of strong governance and regulatory frameworks was emphasized to ensure the quality, safety, and efficacy of vaccines. It was recognized that a clear and efficient regulatory system can facilitate the manufacturing process while maintaining high standards of safety and efficacy.

Research and Development, Technology, and Innovation: The panel discussions stressed the significance of investing in research and development, technology, and innovation to enhance vaccine manufacturing capabilities. This includes fostering collaborations between academia, industry, and government to drive advancements in vaccine production and related technologies.