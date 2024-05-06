The Bulls Daisies and Sanlam Boland Dames continued to make their presence felt in the Women’s Premier Division on Saturday, stretching their winning streaks to four matches to remain at the top of the table with a full house of points, while the Free State Women earned their first victory of the season while DHL Western Province remained in third place.

The victories for these teams were even more notable since some of them were missing key players, who are currently representing the Springbok Women at the Rugby Africa Women’s Cup in Madagascar, where South Africa defeated Cameroon 55-0 in their opening match on Saturday. The competition serves as a qualifier for the 2025 Rugby World Cup and WXV 2 later this year.

The table-topping Bulls Daisies broke away on the scoreboard in the second half against a determined Sharks Women’s outfit at Hollywoodbets Kings Park in Durban for a comprehensive 43-5 victory, outscoring the hosts seven tries to one.

The KwaZulu-Natalians scored their only points of the match in the first half compliments of a try by Owami Zikhali, but defensively they were outmuscled in the match as the Daisies continued to show why they are the top contenders for the title this season with their enterprising attack.

In total, six players crossed the tryline for the Pretoria side, with Patience Mokone earning a well-deserved brace.

In Hermanus, the Sanlam Boland Dames faced a competitive Border Ladies outfit, and while they entered the break 10-0 up, they had to show true fighting spirit as the Eastern Cape side hit back with intent in the second half.

In the end, however, the Dames won 20-12 and secured the bonus point as they scored four tries to two by the visitors.

DHL WP were in fine form against the Golden Lions Women at the City Park in Cape Town, as they completely outplayed the opposition for a memorable 42-0 victory.

The Capetonians were up 28-0 by halftime and they continued to apply pressure on attack and capitalise on their try-scoring chances to finish the match with a try tally of six – two of which were scored by Bronishia Hess – while they supported this with a classy defensive display to deny the Johannesburgers a single a point.

The Free State Women finally ended their winning drought on Saturday as they outplayed the EP Queens by 55-17 at the CUT Rugby Stadium in Bloemfontein in a bottom-of-the table clash, and they ensured that it was a notable victory as they ran in nine tries, while limiting the visitors to three.

Robyn Strydom and Nomfundo Pampiri both crossed the chalk twice as the Free Staters created attacking opportunities at will and made the most of them, and this result will certainly give them confidence going forward in the competition as they leapt to fifth on the log.

Scorers:

Sharks Women 5 Bulls Daisies 43

Sharks – Try: Owami Zikhali.

Bulls – Tries: Doreen Mkhabela, Surprise Baloi, Patience Mokone (2), Zintle Nonkasana, Xolelwa Diliza, Klarissa van der Linden. Conversions: Nonkosana (4).

DHL WP 42 Golden Lions Women 0

WP – Tries: Anuchka Ekron, Bronishia Hess (2), Shaunique Hess, Raeeqah Hendricks, Doney Filies. Conversions: Alicia Willemse (6).

Sanlam Boland Dames 20 Border Ladies 12

Boland – Tries: Meg Mambe, Lulu Tyibilika, Ondela Lungisa, Nobuhle Tshabalala.

Border – Tries: Sese Mbodli, Mado Mdliki. Conversion: Pinkie Touto.

Free State Women 55 EP Queens 17

Free State – Tries: Natasha Motlomelo, Anacadia Minnaar, Robyn Strydom (2), Bernice Strydom, Rivonia Leslie, Nomfundo Pampiri (2), Amber Olivier. Conversions: Minnaar (4), Bernice Strydom.

EP – Tries: Zintle Nini, Shaunique Alexander, Hlomla Puzi. Conversion: Nini.

Please note, all match details are subject to change and will be kept updated on www.Springboks.Rugby.

Issued by SA Rugby Communications.

Media Resources:

Women’s Premier Division:

Latest News (https://apo-opa.co/4b7DIEO)

Fixtures&Results (https://apo-opa.co/4duW6Jy)

Standings (https://apo-opa.co/4a2OHy4)

Women’s First Division:

Latest News (https://apo-opa.co/4b7DIEO)

Fixtures&Results (https://apo-opa.co/3JPGJO1)

Standings (https://apo-opa.co/3wqFqC9)

