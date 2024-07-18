The Francophone British Business Council (FBBC) has partnered with the upcoming MSGBC Oil, Gas&Power conference and exhibition – scheduled for December 3-4 in Dakar – highlighting energy sector opportunities for British investors and businesses in West Africa.

The FBBC promotes trade between the UK and Francophone countries, including West African nations such as Senegal, Niger, Togo, Guinea-Conakry and Ivory Coast. The organization enables access by British companies to new markets seeking partnership and investment, offering bilateral networking events and trade missions and facilitating connections with governments and commercial entities in Francophone nations. The FBBC focuses on key economic sectors including energy, security, agriculture, logistics, education and healthcare, promoting UK-based expertise to meet demand in these countries.

UK companies are already spearheading frontier energy developments in the MSGBC region. British multinational Shell is currently targeting a new geological oil play offshore Mauritania, while bp, in partnership with Kosmos Energy, is leading development of the Greater Tortue Ahmeyim LNG project, located offshore Senegal and Mauritania and expected to produce first gas by the end of 2024.

The region’s largely untapped hydrocarbon resources present highly prospective opportunities for UK companies operating in the energy, mining and power sectors. In addition to exploration and production activities, countries like Senegal – which forecasts rapid GDP growth of more than 10% in 2025 – feature rising demand for associated infrastructure, construction, transport and logistics development. The partnership with the FBBC aims to forge new economic ties between MSGBC countries and UK partners, strengthening trade relations across the region.

“This partnership is a testament to the growing strategic relationship between the UK and MSGBC countries, as well as an opportunity for British companies to explore new partnership and investment opportunities across the region. Many planned projects require additional capital to be carried out, and the FBBC can help connect local stakeholders and project developers with British pools of finance,” states Sandra Jeque, Event&Project Manager at Energy Capital&Power.