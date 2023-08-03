The French Ambassador to the State of Libya H.E. Mostafa Mihraje today met with representatives of the Libya Energy&Economic Summit (https://LibyaSummit.com). The 2023 edition of the summit will take place on 8-9 November in Tripoli, after a successful first edition that featured strong French participation. The Ambassador met with James Chester, Senior Director of organizing company Energy Capital&Power (ECP) (https://EnergyCapitalPower.com), and Ahmed Al Ghazali, local partner of ECP and Vice President of AmCham Libya.

The Ambassador and the organizers discussed the promise of Libya as a market for French and European companies; the opportunities across multiple sectors beyond renewables and hydrocarbons; the importance of an enabling economic environment in Libya for international businesses; and Libya’s critical relationship with Europe as an energy provider and investment destination. All these topics and more will be covered at the Libya Energy&Economic Summit 2023.

Businesses from France are invited to participate and explore Libya’s opportunities in renewable energy, oil and gas, infrastructure, manufacturing and other sectors.

For more information about participation as an official delegation at the Libya Energy&Economic Summit 2023, contact the conference director at james@energycapitalpower.com. Contact the Energy Capital&Power sales team at sales@energycapitalpower.com for sponsorship options or talk to the registration team at register@energycapitalpower.com to get your delegate tickets.