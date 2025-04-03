Four Points by Sheraton, part of Marriott Bonvoy’s (www.Marriott.com) global portfolio of over 30 brands, today announced the opening Four Points by Sheraton Dakar Diamniadio, marking the brand’s debut in Senegal. Whether travellers are visiting Dakar’s ‘smart city’ district of Diamniado for work or fun, the hotel caters to their needs with its approachable design, stylish comfort and all the brand’s popular extras.

Located in the new Sports City complex and just 20 minutes from Blaise Diagne International Airport, Four Points by Sheraton Dakar Diamniadio provides easy access to major local landmarks, including the CICAD (Abdou Diouf International Conference Centre), the Ministerial Sphere Ousmane Tanor Dieng, the United Nations Headquarters for West Africa, and the future Diamniadio Olympic Stadium, set to host the 2026 Summer Youth Olympics.

“The launch of Four Points by Sheraton Dakar Diamniadio marks an important milestone for Marriott International,” said Sandra Schulze-Potgieter, Vice President, Premium, Select&Midscale Brands, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Marriott International. “Senegal’s rich heritage and Diamniadio’s economic importance make it a perfect fit for our Four Points by Sheraton brand. This new hotel will provide travellers with modern details and local experiences, while supporting the region’s growth in business, sports, and tourism.”

The hotel features 173 stylish rooms with views of Sports City and its urban surroundings. Reflecting the brand’s signature style, Four Points by Sheraton Diamniadio offers everything that matters for today’s independent travellers, including the Four Points by Sheraton Four Comfort Bed, fast and free Wi-Fi throughout the hotel and an energising breakfast with fresh coffee on tap.

For a social eating experience, guests can enjoy fresh, and delicious food throughout the day at FP Social, while Chic’ Afrique offers local and international bites in a vibrant, African-inspired setting. For a laid-back end to the day, FP Social Bar offers a relaxed atmosphere where guests can unwind and explore the Four Points’ signature Best Brews™ programme—a curated selection of local craft beers.

Other facilities include an outdoor pool and a state-of-the-art fitness centre. With 139 square metres of flexible meeting space across four rooms, the hotel is an ideal venue for intimate meetings and social gatherings.

“We have wholeheartedly embraced the spirit of Teranga - the essence of Senegalese hospitality -and the innovative Sports City concept in every detail of our hotel’s development. From thoughtful design and carefully chosen materials to exceptional service, we are dedicated to creating an experience where international excellence meets the warmth, generosity, and well-being that make Senegal so special,” said Mustapha Fodil, General Manager of Four Points by Sheraton Dakar Diamniadio.

As the only hotel in the Diamniadio Sports City, Four Points by Sheraton guests have access to world-class sports facilities, including a FIFA-approved football pitch, basketball and tennis courts, an Olympic-sized swimming pool, a range of gyms, and a wellness centre. For families, a children’s playground complete with a climbing wall adds an extra layer of fun. Guests also benefit from the hotel’s proximity to key government and business institutions, while Dakar’s iconic attractions—such as the African Renaissance Monument, Gorée Island, and bustling local markets—are easily accessible by highway or rail.

